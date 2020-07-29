‘It is the craft that differentiates a good engineer from a great one’ – 25 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focusses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





Traditional versus digital debate is currently favouring towards digital media as it has more advantages in this crisis period. - Parag Masteh, Mplan Media





Digital media has helped greatly in transforming a delighted customer into a passionate advocate. - Vinay Kanchan, ‘Sportivity'





Podcasts have emerged as a clear favourite among many listeners, with storytelling, comedy, devotional, inspirational, and kids being the top genres. - Prashan Agarwal, Gaana





The smartphone has become an intimate part of people’s lives today. - Lathika Reghunathan, MIMO Technologies





The digital platforms need to be responsive, accountable, and sensitive to the concerns of sovereign nations as far as safety, defence, and data privacy are concerned. - Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad





While the digital infrastructure is created by the government, we need private companies to innovate on the same. - Nandan Nilekani, Infosys





India today needs greater cross-industry collaborations, supportive government policy, and investment in deep technologies, to further the growth of the SaaS industry exponentially. - Debjani Ghosh, NASSCOM





The Wave 0 of startups in Indian Blockchain ecosystem have churned or faded. Many exchanges were part of this wave. We are in Wave 1. - Pranav Sharma, Woodstock Fund





For data centre managers to redeem greater financial benefits and higher efficiency, ML and AI must be carefully infused with right data centre tools. - Anjani Kommisetti, Raritan





World over, organisations are employing bots and virtual assistants to interact with humans when they visit their websites. - Hariharan Mathrubutham, Cognizant





AI and IoT have helped electric scooters to connect to the driver’s smartphone and store all vehicle-related data on the cloud. - Kedar Soman, eBikeGo





Using nanotechnology, IOT, 3D printing technology, autonomous drones and cars can help traceability and transparency, which in turn can help prevent the spread of any new virus. - Kunal Sood, WeThePlanet





Predictive touch technology eliminates the need to touch an interactive display and could, therefore, reduce the risk of spreading bacteria or viruses on surfaces. - Lee Skrypchuk, Jaguar Land Rover





In the coming years, we will see how voice assistance will help students in learning spellings and multiplication tables which were once learnt through books and teacher’s involvement. - Aarul Malaviya, MASH Virtual





From a social viewpoint, building greater trust in AI and protecting personal healthcare data will continue to be among the universal challenges. - Haruto Iwata, Fujifilm India





Traditional B2B supply chains are still largely unorganised and fragmented. There lies an immense opportunity in building a digital ecosystem around the same. - Siddharth Vij, Bijnis





The digitisation of lending is mutually beneficial for both lenders and borrowers. It will not only save time for customers, but will also prove to be a cost-efficient process for banks and other lenders. - Nikhil Barshikar, Imarticus Learning





Looking at the current conditions, it has become a crowded market with no directives of a synchronised learning system in place. - Akash Singhal, Illumnus





Queue management is still in its nascent stages. There are about one million salons and 1.2 million doctors in India, and that itself provides a huge opportunity. - Akshay Poorey, DINGG





Purely theoretical subjects such as mathematics can be made more interesting through the visualisation of the theories and formulae being studied in a three-dimensional framework. - Raunaq Kakkar, Lawpreneurz





The growth of the real money gaming sector is adding to the growth of the digital economy as users will replicate their habit in other sectors as well. - Varun Mahna, PokerDangal





Corporate houses and startups are leveraging the crisis as an opportunity to refine or develop remote work policies to be better prepared to deal with unprecedented situations. - Surabhi Bhatia, The Mom Store





MSMEs must focus on identifying digital tools that will help them access real-time business data, enabling them to work in a location independent manner. - Mehul Sutariya, Biz Analyst





The mix of cost containment measures, workforce reduction and cash flow issues will result in greater scrutiny of existing projects and smaller deals. - Matthew Ball, Canalys





Whenever digitisation happens, the number of security incidents associated with that are also significantly higher. - Venkatesh Sundar, Indusface





The acceleration of the software-defined vehicle has thrown automakers into a chaotic new maze of software and data management complexity. - Hemant Sikaria, Sibros





How you write code hasn’t changed in the past 30 years, but it is the craft that differentiates a good engineer from a great one. - Abhinav Lal, Practo





YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).