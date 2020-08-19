‘Digitisation has become a necessity and a question of survival’– 20 quotes of the week on tech transformation

From digital change to Digital India, this series of quotes from the week of August 10-16 captures the tech impacts sweeping across the world.

By Madanmohan Rao
19th Aug 2020
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


F2

Before the coronavirus pandemic, we were seeing IoT as a convenience, but now the technology is seen as compliance and trust in the ‘contactless’ world. - Arpit Chhabra, IoTfy


We are seeing a tectonic shift and message-based ordering is the norm. Small stores can benefit from this development. - Raghu Ravinutala, Yellow Messenger


The ease and comfort of being able to compare mattress types, designs, prices, and delivery options online are making people shift towards online shopping. - K Madhavan, Peps


AI needs to be utilised across different sectors to cohesively address the massive global air pollution problem facing humanity. - Madhusudan Anand, Ambee


Scrubbing things clean is one of the most hated household chores, and eats up a huge amount of time. - Hannan Hakim, Skadu


4

The RBI’s recent announcement of offline payments in retail will be a game-changer. Transit can play a pivotal role as it can drive very fast consumer acquisition and habit change from cash to tap and pay. - Vineet Toshniwal, CityCash


In the next two to three years, every family will have at least one smartphone. That will be a game-changer for digital platforms,making technology accessible to farmers. - Sachin Nandwana, BigHaat


Digital India is for digital inclusion. Unless the common man has a stake in Digital India, it will not succeed. - Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister of Communications


Every Indian will be given a health ID, which will work as each Indian's health account. - PM Narendra Modi


3

When the COVID-19 lockdown started, one of the first notifications of the lockdown mentioned e-pharmacy as an essential service for the nation. While the sector is still not regulated, the debate about the legality is now over. - Prashant Tandon, 1MG


The need of the hour for the bus corporations is to provide cashless, contactless, and COVID-safe travel experience to the consumers by adapting technology at a rapid pace. - Vineet Toshniwal, CityCash


For years, MSMEs have continued to operate in cash but they need to understand that going digital will help them achieve better sales. - Isha Chaudhary, CRISIL


While people are finding their balance with remote working, it is imperative to keep all the employees connected as the organisation has to work together to achieve a mutual goal. - Jay Umaria, StepSetGo


2

Startups that miss rapid market evolution risk disruption themselves. - Sanjay Swamy, Prime Venture Partners


Innovation can be on technology and a unique product around climate risk, agriculture, healthcare, and renewable energy. - Amit Kalra, SwissRe India


Log data is the richest source of truth an organisation has. But the fact that the amount of logs generated is huge makes it hard for companies to leverage it. - Ariel Assaraf, Coralogix


An omnichannel presence helps reinforce brand visibility and acceptability. - Vidushi Kanoria, Soxytoes


1

Dashboards give a quick glimpse of how the entire chain is functioning, which are the below-par areas that need to be improved upon and need immediate attention. - Ranjith Mukundan, Stellapps


You need a product that is useful and not just usable, and for that data, product thinking, and underlining tech need to be stable and foundational. - Dhruv Kapoor, Zilingo


Digitisation has become a necessity and a question of survival. - Puneet Chandok, AWS


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

