Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





The internet gives you the ability to shatter boundaries and the power to do anything. - Ajay Data, Datamail





Every decade we see an extraordinary company that becomes a generational company, and it all starts with a simple idea - to build what users love. - Rajan Anandan, Sequoia India





Your customers have access to the internet 24x7. A business should make use of this opportunity – listen to what the stakeholders and customers are saying about your brand, and use their inputs to build your brand message better. - Shahnawaz Karim, UlkaGear





A lot of ICT based businesses (including startups) are now realising the importance of IP. - Tarun Kumar Bansal, Sagacious IP





Indian jewellery stores have a tendency to showcase more designs through pamphlets and pictures, than physically. - Maghna Saraogi, StyleDotMe





While India has seen rampant growth across several segments, the economic upliftment from technological advancements is yet to permeate all stratas of the society. - Nandan Nilekani, Infosys





Flexibility has always been a vital aspect of job opportunities for job seekers, especially millennials, who today make up over half of India's working population. - Sashi Kumar, Indeed India





Edtech can be built from a Tier-III city as well, since most of the work is online. - Shubham Agarwal, BharatClass





AI-powered deep learning algorithms are best suited to identify gaps in the candidates’ learning cycle and provide customised content to meet an individual’s need. - Shantanu Rooj, Schoolguru Eduserve





The age-old B.Ed curriculum has failed to prepare teachers for the 21st century, and has made them dependent on on-the-job learning. - Rishabh Khanna, Suraasa





Digital assessment will give a clearer picture of student’s strength areas and weak areas. - Varun Gupta, Avendus Capital





Children have a short attention span, and the things that grab their attention are things with quick gratification loops. Of all the different types of engineering specialisations around, coding does that. - Anshul Bhagi, CAMP K12





It is a human tendency in patients to seek medical advice face to face with the doctor and derive satisfaction. - Satish Kannan, DocsApp





Digital broking firms are showing unprecedented growth - partly because offline channels are unavailable and partly because massive correction in the equity markets is attracting new investors. - Rajat Agarwal, Matrix Partners India





A lot of people are conscious about sharing their true feelings on social media due to the apprehension of being judged. Hence, they simply tend to paint a rosy picture of their lives. - Drishti Gupta, Now & Me





Social media is no more only social media. It has become a media for commerce. - Vivek Bindra, Bada Business





The process of shopping itself might shift completely into the virtual arena while physical stores and restaurants turn into experiential and recreational joints. - Kaushal Thakkar, INFIDIGIT





Connectivity has changed everything in retail. Today we sell groceries on social media platforms. - Vineet Rao, DealShare





There is an exploding trend of short videos consumption. - Prashant Pansare, Eagle10 Ventures





The whole digital transformation has accelerated by several years. - Rashmi Gopinath, B Capital Group





YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).