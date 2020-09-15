Edtech startup Great Learning ropes in Virat Kohli as brand ambassador

By Press Trust of India|15th Sep 2020
Great Learning said it is launching a multi-film campaign with Kohli during the upcoming Dream 11 IPL, where the brand is an associate sponsor on Disney+ Hotstar.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Educational technology company Great Learning on Monday said it has roped in Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador.


As the face of the Great Learning brand, Kohli will now lead the brand's latest 'Power Ahead' campaign, which underlines the importance of lifelong learning and showcases how high quality learning at the right time can help professionals and students power ahead in their career, the company said in a statement.


Commenting on the development, Great Learning Founder and CEO Mohan Lakhamraju said,

"Virat is the obvious choice to be our brand ambassador because he best embodies the Great Learning ethos of excellence and continuous learning."

The respect that he commands globally, across all age groups, and the connection that he has with the youth make him the perfect partner "to deliver our message of powering ahead in one's career through online learning", Lakhamraju added.

On his association with Great Learning, Kohli said, "Upskilling is all about one's aspiration to get better every day and willingness to work really hard for it. It is something I closely identify with. I also share the same passion for excellence that Great Learning does and am excited about our association."

Great Learning said it is launching a multi-film campaign with Kohli during the upcoming Dream 11 IPL, where the brand is associate sponsor on Disney+ Hotstar.

Virat Kohli

Indian Cricket Captain, Virat Kohli

ALSO READ

Also Read

[Funding alert] Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma pump in Rs 2.5 Cr in insurtech startup Digit Insurance

The Gurugram-based edtech startup has so far delivered over 30 million hours of transformational learning that has empowered 300,000+ learners by helping them upskill in technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Digital marketing, etc.


In March 2020, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, Great Learning also launched its free learning resource, the Great Learning Academy, to help professionals upskill themselves. Over four lakh learners have already benefited from the platform including employees from 700 leading global MNCs and PSUs as well as students from over 1,000 universities and colleges including IITs, IIMs, and NITs.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Megha Reddy

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] The Moms Co raises $3M in Series B led by DSG Consumer Partners, Saama Capital

Sujata Sangwan

[Jobs roundup] Work at India's largest edtech startup BYJU'S with these openings

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] CashKaro raises $10M in Series B round led by Korea Investment Partners

Sujata Sangwan

How two college friends built a startup that turned profitable in under a year, raised $2M

Ramarko Sengupta
Daily Capsule
#TheNationGetsToKnow: Arnab Goswami's candid interview; Inside India's data-led green revolution
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] The Moms Co raises $3M in Series B led by DSG Consumer Partners, Saama Capital

Sujata Sangwan

Former Wipro CEO joins Dallas Venture Partners, envisions helping Indian startups go global

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] CashKaro raises $10M in Series B round led by Korea Investment Partners

Sujata Sangwan

YouTube enters short video space with TikTok rival 'Shorts'

Sohini Mitter

‘Brand is a combination of expectation and experience’ – 40 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Madanmohan Rao

Mindset, skillset: TiE Women Bangalore programme shares success tips for the pandemic era and beyond

Madanmohan Rao

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details