Jobs for All: YourStory's nation-wide campaign to mobilise job creation, amplify voice of job seekers

By Team YS|19th Sep 2020
YourStory announces 'Jobs for All: In India, For India' to catalyse job creation in India, be a voice for job seekers, and more.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

YourStory launches Jobs for All campaign

yourstory jobs for all

YourStory announces 'Jobs for All: In India, For India' to catalyse job creation in India, be a voice for job seekers, and more.


A Made-in-India Twitter alternative

koo app

The Koo app, which is available in 11 Indian languages, is helping celebrities and others interact with local communities.


Indigenous herbs for good health

Dweller tea thumb

Manipur-based Dweller Teas offers organic teas made with indigenous herbs, plants, and fruits to improve livelihoods.


Ronnie Screwvala on media and entertainment

Ronnie Screwvala

Ronnie Screwvala

Ronnie Screwvala talks about the future of media and entertainment industry, OTT vs theatres, navigating COVID-19.


A contactless future for Indian SMBs

digital payments

Leading Indian digital payment solution providers came together to describe how contactless payments will become the norm.


Meet Cricketer Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana speaks about life during the lockdown, cricket, and being an ambassador for fantasy gaming platform Playerzpot.


Finding solace in art

Hima Bindu

Artist Hima Bindu

Hima Bindu found solace in art. Today, she sells her paintings made using coffee waste, at prices between 50 and Rs 50,000.


Empowering children with early literacy

Square Panda

Square Panda is enabling young minds to read and write with proficiency using fun, multisensory games.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

100X.VC invests seed capital in 9 disruptive startups selected from 4,500 applications

Vishal Krishna

Apple CEO Tim Cook announces first online store in India

Rashi Varshney

How an IIT Kharagpur alumnus, investment banker, and traveller started a trekking company

Sindhu Kashyaap

From access to affordability: how fintech can democratise finance and uplift livelihoods

Madanmohan Rao
Daily Capsule
Jobs for All: YourStory's nation-wide campaign to mobilise job creation, amplify voice of job seekers
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

100X.VC invests seed capital in 9 disruptive startups selected from 4,500 applications

Vishal Krishna

From access to affordability: how fintech can democratise finance and uplift livelihoods

Madanmohan Rao

The week that was: from the rise of tech in agriculture to why MMT is optimistic despite COVID-19

Vishal Krishna

These 5 funding deals by Hyderabad startups during lockdown show why the city is an emerging hub

Ankita Vig

[Jobs roundup] Help entertain the world with these openings at Netflix

Apurva P

[Matrix Moments] Why it makes sense for startups to build performance management systems in the early stages

Salonie Ganju

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

25

Sep

TestCon 2020 Virtual Summit

Virtual Event

View Details

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details