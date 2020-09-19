Jobs for All: YourStory's nation-wide campaign to mobilise job creation, amplify voice of job seekers
YourStory launches Jobs for All campaign
YourStory announces 'Jobs for All: In India, For India' to catalyse job creation in India, be a voice for job seekers, and more.
A Made-in-India Twitter alternative
The Koo app, which is available in 11 Indian languages, is helping celebrities and others interact with local communities.
Indigenous herbs for good health
Manipur-based Dweller Teas offers organic teas made with indigenous herbs, plants, and fruits to improve livelihoods.
Ronnie Screwvala on media and entertainment
Ronnie Screwvala talks about the future of media and entertainment industry, OTT vs theatres, navigating COVID-19.
A contactless future for Indian SMBs
Leading Indian digital payment solution providers came together to describe how contactless payments will become the norm.
Meet Cricketer Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana speaks about life during the lockdown, cricket, and being an ambassador for fantasy gaming platform Playerzpot.
Finding solace in art
Hima Bindu found solace in art. Today, she sells her paintings made using coffee waste, at prices between 50 and Rs 50,000.
Empowering children with early literacy
Square Panda is enabling young minds to read and write with proficiency using fun, multisensory games.
