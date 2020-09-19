Jobs for All: YourStory's nation-wide campaign to mobilise job creation, amplify voice of job seekers

YourStory announces 'Jobs for All: In India, For India' to catalyse job creation in India, be a voice for job seekers, and more.





The Koo app, which is available in 11 Indian languages, is helping celebrities and others interact with local communities.





Manipur-based Dweller Teas offers organic teas made with indigenous herbs, plants, and fruits to improve livelihoods.





Ronnie Screwvala

Ronnie Screwvala talks about the future of media and entertainment industry, OTT vs theatres, navigating COVID-19.





Leading Indian digital payment solution providers came together to describe how contactless payments will become the norm.





Smriti Mandhana speaks about life during the lockdown, cricket, and being an ambassador for fantasy gaming platform Playerzpot.





Artist Hima Bindu

Hima Bindu found solace in art. Today, she sells her paintings made using coffee waste, at prices between 50 and Rs 50,000.





Square Panda is enabling young minds to read and write with proficiency using fun, multisensory games.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!