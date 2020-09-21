‘The pandemic has shown us how interconnected and interdependent we are’ — 25 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

The coronavirus pandemic has shown us how interconnected and interdependent we are. - Sayonsom Chanda, Sync Energy

Everyone is finding themselves in a position to make a difference. There is sense of shared purpose that is leading to greater solidarity and stronger bonds among team members. - Saurabh Deep Singla, Ecom Express





The need for people to hang out together, to be social, and to celebrate together is a deep, long-term human need. - Mohit Gupta, Zomato





People will attack their bucket list with even more zeal than ever before saying-- who knows when this will be taken away, who knows when our liberties will be taken away. - Deep Kalra, MakeMyTrip





Despite being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, young people around the world continue to demonstrate immense resilience, resourcefulness and leadership in finding innovative solutions to recover better and achieve the SDGs. - Jayathma Wickramanayake, UN





The global COVID-19 pandemic has increased pressure on India’s farmers, especially women farmers shouldering extra responsibilities in the household while seeing their incomes diminish overnight. - Kathleen McLaughlin, Walmart Foundation





Smart cities closer to the top of the rankings seem to deal with unexpected challenges of the devastating pandemic with a better outcome. - Heng Chee Chan, SUTD





Recent events have accelerated the need for real-time vitals sensing, home healthcare, and continuum care. - Pranav Pai, 3One4 Capital





In a way, coronavirus outbreak accelerated the adoption of digital in the healthcare sector. - Harshit Jain, Doceree

Assurance of safety, from both health and environmental perspectives, has become a prerequisite for brands. - Kiran Patil, Growisto

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has not only laid out the prominence of personal hygiene among citizens, but also of upkeep with regard to their surroundings. - Sanjay Chhapria, Charkhi Dadri





People are spending more time at home, and want to create a healthy, comfortable, and ergonomic space at home. - Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Wakefit.co





We should all switch to reusable masks and maintain hand hygiene for maximum protection against the virus. This way, the single-use masks don’t end up in the landfills or water bodies and create another crisis for humanity. - Ripu Daman Bevli, ‘Plogman of India’





Consumers, to avoid crowds, would prefer to 'buy and pay online, maybe pick-up in-store', as a way of stepping out of their homes. - Assocham-Primus Partners report





The work-from-home policy, which was once seen as a privilege, is now the norm. - Kevin Freitas, Dream Sports





If there is one thing this pandemic has taught the startup ecosystem, it is to refine themselves into a lean business with a sharp focus on products and to grow without risking one’s control over their destiny. - Tanul Mishra, Afthonia Lab





In crises, the entrepreneurial mindset brings resilience and adaptability in the face of uncertainty. It helps in seeing opportunities amidst constraints. - Vishwanatha Prasad, Caspian Debt





With the COVID crisis expected to devalue the stock valuations of some large companies, questions are being raised about the relevance and efficacy of ESOPs. - Subramanya S V, Fisdom





The COVID-19 pandemic has presented yet another opportunity to companies to make good on their corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitments. - Lindsay Bernard Rodrigues, Bennet & Bernard Group





The global fintech market is expected to grow exponentially and will be worth $ 309.98Bn by 2022. Owing to the pandemic, everything has completely gone digital and hence this number is expected to rise even higher. - Yash Raj Agrawal, Gimbooks





The COVID crisis has further worsened the situation as most of the banks are reluctant to lend in this uncertain scenario. Against this background, digital lending NBFCs have emerged as a saviour for customers. - Zafar Imam, FinShell





More than half of any given population uses one or two OTT services, and people spend an insane amount of hours on an OTT platform per week. - Sandiip Kapur, Promodome Communications

Airport authorities are depending heavily on new-age technologies to transform the entire process of travelling. - Manish Dureja, InterMiles

Its unlikely customers will stop using digital payments once all stores reopen. - Noopur Chaturvedi, PayU India





Taking stock of existing manual processes and changing these to electronic or digital approvals through automated workflow would provide a secure control environment. - Kripa Dsouza, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics





Once the pandemic is over, cricket matches will start once more. It will be like the good old days again. - Anjum Chopra

The show must go on! - Sujit Dilip, Rambo Circus

There’s an overall acceptance that the world we live in now demands both the digital and the tangible, the virtual and the physical reality. - MG Doddamani, 'Unbound'





