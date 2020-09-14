‘This is an era of transformation like we’ve never seen before’ - 20 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





Many hospitals have their in-house teams for remote monitoring who call patients regularly to keep a track of their health, especially for COVID-19. - Monika Mehta, Zealth.ai





This is an era of transformation like we’ve never seen before. But you will have to drive passion and have a sense of urgency. - Vivek Ranadive, Bow Capital





It has been a challenge to maintain this energy, keep the morale up, and avoid feeling isolated when working remotely. - Divya Kannan, Mind.fit





The major challenge while working from home has been the dearth of dedicated space and proper infrastructure to work efficiently. - Shrinivas Rao, Vestian Global Workplace Services

Different emergencies at home take attention away from work and professionals need a little more flexibility around work schedules. - Manbir Kaur, ‘Get Your Next Promotion’





With social distancing still applicable In India, and several people working from home, snacking has become a regular part of our lives. - Sheela Krishnaswamy, NICHE





In facing a pandemic of this magnitude, coming together and seeking connection is more important than ever before. - Shyamala Ramanand, 'Akanksha’

India's GDP (gross domestic product) was hit by COVID-19, the highest across major economies. - Moody's





The COVID-19 crisis has sharply underlined that our manufacturing capabilities are woefully inadequate, both for our needs and ambitions. - Anand Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra





The continued spread of the virus and the imposition of sporadic shutdowns across the country depress sentiment and disrupt economic activity. - Fitch Ratings





The unlocking of the economy, though not uniform, has aided digital payments recover to ~92% of their pre-Covid run rate. - Anil Shetty, Peace Auto

In the current scenario, VCs are wary of taking risk and the trend may continue for a while. - Siddharth Jaiswal, Aranca





The COVID-19 impact has made startups, investors, and organisation across the board realise the importance of reaching stability or being self-sustainable at all times. - Sanil Sachar, Trusox





We are seeing increased focus on digitisation and technology innovation globally and it’s going to accelerate further, particularly in India, in the current environment. - Jatin Desai, Inflexor Ventures





We are seeing very strong tailwinds in multiple sectors due to Covid-driven adoption. - Mayank Khanduja, SAIF Partners India





The COVID-19 pandemic has actually augmented digital adoption in areas such as ecommerce (for reaching clients) and remote working (for reaching staff) that relay directly to upholding operations. - Mohammed Sajid Khan, ACCA

In the post-COVID world, brands will have to make significant changes to establish true connections with their loyal customers. - Sudeshna Datta, Absolutdata





Businesses are in need of elevating their digital marketing strategy and creating timely content. - Sona J, HelloSivi





Lockdown has just been an accelerator allowing women to deepen their capital market knowledge via digital solutions. - Shankar Vailaya, BNP Paribas





In the post-COVID-19 world, we can expect widespread deployment of technologies that take away human interaction with machines/situations and automates processes. - Sanjay Jayakumar, Ignitarium





