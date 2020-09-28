Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

We have to change from being nationalists to being international. - David Attenborough

India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis. - PM Narendra Modi





If it is the duty of corona warriors to provide healthcare to infected patients, it is our duty to support them in any way we can. - Uma Pathak, SPS Foundation





Ninety four percent of workers are still in countries with some sort of workplace restrictions and 32 percent are in countries with closures for all but essential workplaces. - ILO





After the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a huge rise in demand for nutritional supplements. - Dolly Kumar, Cosmic Nutracos

This pandemic has actually gifted every single one of us a chance to go global. - Yulia Aslamova, MakeSuccess





Technology has suddenly become a big boon as art classes are flourishing like never before. Art teachers can get students from across the planet now, due to the online push from the pandemic. - Shyamala Ramanand, 'Akanksha'

Agility and adaptability are a startup's biggest strengths, and it is times like these that the same are tested the most. - Kunal Garg, Emuron

The COVID-19 social and economic disruptions illustrate the importance of nimbleness. - Jean Storlie and Mimi Sherlock, 'Once Upon an Innovation'





While it’s counterintuitive, a crisis is the best time to find a handful of superstar sales reps, assuming you have a go-to-market framework in place. - Bala Srinivasa, Arkam Ventures





Travel, aviation and lodging companies will be on the lookout for win-win B2B partnerships that will help them recover and thrive in the post-COVID world. - Yash Malik, The LuxePass





Standing through these testing times is just testimony to your spirit of a true solopreneur. - Vivek Bindra, Bada Business

Even as businesses work towards surviving and re-building themselves post-COVID, supply chains are re-evaluating and learning to adopt a more agile approach. - Aditya Vazirani, RGL





During COVID-19, consumers have shown an increased propensity to order online. A lot of this behaviour is likely to stick. - RedSeer report





COVID-19 has changed consumption patterns. Many first-time users in Tier II and III cities are coming online and becoming comfortable with shopping across all categories. - Mrigank Gutgutia, RedSeer





Customers are now relying on food delivery even more than usual when a city goes under a lockdown. - Deepinder Goyal, Zomato

Lockdowns have accelerated the pace of tech adoption by small stores. - Brij Bhushan, magicpin

Just like demonetisation rewrote the rules for the finance sector and gave rise to fintech, we fully expect COVID-19 to rewrite the rules for the education sector and breathe fresh life into this space. - Santanu Paul, TalentSprint





With the halting of regular schools and curriculum-based education, there will definitely be significant learning loss. - Paul Abraham, Hinduja Foundation

Tech intensity will determine not only what organisations can weather the current crisis, but also determine that they are prepared to navigate future tail events. - Satya Nadella, Microsoft





Once this pandemic ends, we will rethink on what percentage of time we spend in offices... 20, 30, 50 per cent. - Bill Gates





Online discussions do seem to lack the warmth and comfort that a physical session would provide. - Rudolph D'Souza, Afcons Infrastructure

The pandemic has certainly piqued our interest and changed our outlook towards domestic vacation hotspots. - Ankit Gupta, OYO

With its diverse set of offerings and genres, podcast streaming was already a rising trend in India. The pandemic has further pushed podcast consumption. - Prashan Agarwal, Gaana





