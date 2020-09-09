‘Predictive health is the future of medicine’– 30 quotes of the week on digital transformation
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focusses on the increasing impact of digital technology in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 25 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.
Digital education and innovation in teaching methodology has brought back the golden age of teaching in the current times of COVID-19. - Karan Bajaj, WhiteHat Jr
Virtual learning continues to gain traction as professionals adjust to the new normal of remote working. - Ruchee Anand, LinkedIn
The internet and technology have revolutionised the world with ecommerce, delivery services, logistics, health, travel etc, but not much work has been done in education. - Saakar Yadav, IsEqualTo Learning Systems
There is a massive acceleration for online learning as a segment. - Anita Kishore, BYJU’s
Increasingly, as students spend more time online, they are more vulnerable to cyber threats. - Vineet Kumar, Cyber Peace Foundation
The teachers who were used to working in a classroom environment are now faced with issues like conducting classes, taking assignments, and finding a method for assessment in the digital space. - Osama Manzar, Digital Daan
Education needs to be more open and accessible to anybody who wants to learn, regardless of their life circumstances. - Parul Gupta, Springboard
As internet penetration and digital maturity rises, most of the next 100 million users coming onto OTT platforms will be from Tier-II+ cities. - Ujjwal Chaudhry, RedSeer Benchmarks
Automation will be a key to better customer service. - Brij Singh and Bindu Reddy, Rebright Partners
A new era of consumer engagement has arrived and startups are creating new systems using technology to engage and influence customers. - Shailaz Nag, Dotpe
Today, an F&B entrepreneur cannot operate with only one channel of sales. - Amuleek Singh, ChaiPoint
Creating a digital environment to manage their entire supply chain is absolutely critical if companies need to build sales resilience. - Paramdeep Singh Anand, FieldAssist
Social commerce influences millennials’ purchase decisions and their shopping journey. - Sunil Kumar Singhvi
Short-video content blended with a community that acts as a safe space is the future for a category like beauty and health. - Saurabh Pandey, Eloelo
With an ever-growing social media market, photography has branched out into several streams, each producing numerous jobs. - Taher Husain, Amour Affairs
The ecommerce furniture industry is witnessing changes in the buying behaviour of customers as well. - Raghunandan Saraf, Insaraf.com
Historical pricing is an inefficient way to sell ads because it doesn’t guarantee the future price for inventory. - Kaushik Subramanian, Facebook
India is not only a significant market for fintech but is also three to five years ahead of most countries, even western ones, in terms of fintech infrastructure. - Bala Parthasarathy, MoneyTap
Mobile gaming is a large opportunity in India. - Rahul Garg, Kalaari Capital
Globally, the neo-banking sector has flourished and this trend has also been seen in the Indian market. - Ankush Aggarwal, Avail Finance
We not only need stronger data protection, but also data empowerment. - Amitabh Kant, Niti Aayog
For the new world, we need a new computer designed to help people work from anywhere, effectively and securely. - Rohildev Nattukallingal, Nimo
While physical distancing has become paramount, online media are drawing the world closer, and helping us reach inside homes. - Ritu Chawla Mathur, 'Unbound'
With limited outdoor movement and an option to measure the performance of your advertising strategies, digital tools have become the frontrunners. - Amit Modi, ABA Corp.
Everybody's looking for online ticketing, going contactless. - Prakash Sangam, redBus
With the increasing proliferation of smartphones and access to affordable data packs, remote patient monitoring (RPM) has become possible and effective. - Anmol Arora, DocVita
Predictive health is the future of medicine. - Greg Moon, SoftBank Investment Advisers
