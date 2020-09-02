‘Techies cannot have a ‘know-it-all’ attitude’ – 30 quotes of the week on digital transformation

From digital change to Digital India, this series of quotes from the week of August 24-30 captures the tech impacts that are sweeping across the world.

By Madanmohan Rao
2nd Sep 2020
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 25 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


F

Most chatbots are well equipped to handle millions in traffic and thousands of interactions simultaneously. - Satya Yeramsetti, Telebu


With AI tools, marketers can not only identify the right creator but also determine the performance of the campaign. - Ankit Agarwal, Do Your Thng


Machine learning will eventually catch up and be able to learn the user’s video-watching preferences. - Sumit Ghosh, Chingari


The overall professional landscape in AI and ML has been severely skewed towards men. - Siddharth Das, Univ.AI

Startups have a crucial role to play in helping farmers harness technology, which will increase crop yield and inadvertently double the income of farmers. - Pankajj Ghode, Agri10x


Gaming is unique. There are new winners at every stage. Leaders in console gaming are not the same as those in PC gaming. Similarly, winners in mobile gaming are different. - Justin Shriram Keeling, Lumikai


Engagement around sports, as well as e-sports, happens when users go beyond “watching,” - Vaibhav Domkundwar, Better Capital


The faster real estate firms make data interoperable and enforce standards, the faster buyers, RE firms, and investors will be able to reap AI’s exceptional benefits. - Sandip Borkar, TRU Realty


The fintech companies are now working towards overcoming the barriers of language and digital literacy. - Anil Pinapala, Vivifi India Finance


As immunity levels are lower than normal during pregnancy, women need to be very alert and take all precautions so that infection doesn't happen. - Jaideep Malhotra, Pruoo


While we have witnessed a tremendous shift in commerce and financial services, there has been an increase in cyberattacks. - Steven Chan, Senior Director, PayPal


Enterprises are now having to manage various potential risk factors as employees log-in remotely. Hence, protecting the four walls of an office isn’t enough anymore. - Vivek Sharma, Lenovo Data Centre Group


We are in a geography that is growing dramatically with bright engineering minds and a natural sense of entrepreneurship. - Siva Sivaram, Western Digital


There’s so much opportunity right here in our country, to build something for our people - that’s truly made in India, for India and the world. - Keerti Singh, Hitwicket


Even a mohalla can be a network. - Nitiin Raj Gupta, Mall91


The Indian gaming market is at a very nascent stage compared to the markets in the US and China. - Saksham Keshri, Rheo


While the bulk of ecommerce volumes come from top-30 cities, over 60 percent of ecommerce volumes are likely to come from Tier-II and Tier-III cities in the next five years. - Manish Saigal, A&M India


With the second-largest blockchain developer base in the world - India has already kickstarted the revolution of decentralisation and we’re here to fuel it. - Changpeng Zhao, Binance


India has proven that SaaS startups can build in India and sell in global markets from Day 1. -Amit Somani, Prime Venture Partners


Fintech investments in Asia were primarily driven by India in the last quarter, but investors appeared to have shifted their attention to Southeast Asia and Australia. - Celeste Goh, S&P


There clearly is a need for a platform where people can express and interact with their community in a language they are comfortable with. - Aprameya Radhakrishna, Koo


Conversations are the most natural way of getting things done. - Sachin Jaiswal, Niki.ai


User experience designers are among the most in-demand job roles today. - Amit Aggarwal, NASSCOM


Regardless of whether the venture is bootstrapped or funded, what matters the most, is the experience offered to the user and the market know-how. - Amit Chowdry, PeopleLink


Like any other successful multi-sided platform, it’s important not to allow any non-serious participant which may ruin the experience of many learners. - Mukta Gogia, TCY


We must keep ever-evolving and tailor-make our solutions to meet customer and channel needs. - Ashish Sikka, Lenovo India


The global recession of 2008 spawned some of the groundbreaking businesses (Uber, WhatsApp, Slack) that we can’t do without today. - Dhimant Parekh, The Better India


Trends are very dangerous because most of them turn out to be misleading and venture is a micro-business. - Ashish Gupta


Techies cannot have a ‘know-it-all’ attitude. Every techie has to be open to learning new things. - Anish Khandelwal, Mitron


(Edited by Suman Singh )

