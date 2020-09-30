From prototype to policy – 25 quotes of the week on digital transformation
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 25 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.
Merely having a great product already is not enough. Businesses need to innovate and upgrade continually. - Rajesh Gupta, Busy Infotech
Have an engineering mindset so that what you build is scalable and will last a long time. - David Okuniev, Typeform
Fantasy gaming is a community thing. The better your community, the stronger your platform. - Saurabh Jha, Playing11
The pandemic has accelerated the fashion industry by at least five years. Avatars are the new us. - Shivang Desai, Bigthinx
More businesses are now opting for online platforms to deal with vendors. - Rohit Sakunia, Art-E Mediatech
Fintech is all about creating trust, so they want local providers. - Mohan K, IppoPay
Implementing a traceability system across supply chains in towns and cities, and eventually in the entire food system of the country will help position India better in the global food markets. - Thirukumaran Nagarajan, Ninjacart
In a brick-and-mortar store, you cannot change the layout of the store for every customer. But it is possible to do that in an online portal because you are essentially playing with pixels. - Debdoot Mukherjee, ShareChat
More than 500 million people will get on the internet for the first time in the next three years in India, mainly through low-cost refurbished smartphones. - Pulkit Kapoor, MobiGarage
Total number of internet subscribers increased from 718.74 million at the end of December 2019 to 743.19 million at the end of March 2020, registering a quarterly growth rate of 3.40 percent. – Telecom Regulatory Authority of India
To address the growing demand for work from home, in-home entertainment, digital learning, and ensure equitable access to the internet and technologies, we need to significantly ramp up digital infrastructure. - R S Sharma, TRAI
The volumes handled by one single leading banking player in India is often equivalent to an entire country’s banking volume in some cases. - Rudrajeet Desai, WorkApps
India is one of the largest and fastest-growing appliances and consumer electronics (ACE) markets globally. - Jun Zhang, IFC
The online gifting industry is one of the contributors to the growth of the Indian ecommerce space. - Priyanka Sharma, The Doodle Hut
India has a thriving community of influencers, with digital natives joining from all parts of the country. - Sagar Pushp, ClanConnect.ai
Lightweight Android-based PoS system deployments for payments and analytics have been a highly successful tool to help merchants keep pace with cashless demand, which grew 55% last year. - Shiv Sundar, Esper
While consent-driven data governance is no longer an alien concept to Indian firms and consumers, it assumes new meaning with the Personal Data Protection Bill. - Kartik Mandaville, SpringRole
Besides COVID-19, India has had interesting developments – the death of a Bollywood actor, the conflict with China, and the Kashmir issue. Those have been the biggest drivers of fact tracks and misinformation. - Lyric Jain, Logically
There are limitations to the online platform, and the amount of stress and anxiety caused due to communication barriers at home for deaf children is worrisome. - Sharanjeet Kaur, HWSPSHI
The marriage of the agility of startups and stability of large enterprises really creates an environment that’s suitable for growth, innovation and accomplishment. - Sruthi Kannan, Cisco LaunchPad
Marketing intelligence enables the founders to collect, assess and strategise using millions of signals being generated by businesses and consumers every day across the web. - Udit Joshi, Topline Consulting Group
With new-age social media apps vying for space, only those platforms which use AI to give users an edge and something useful will survive the competition. - Jitin Bhatia, Explurger
Organisations need to incorporate risk analytics while making the core strategies for their business. - Sayantan Dasgupta, Gramener
The value of knowledge management platforms for content management and collaboration is being realised even more. - Ved Prakash, Trianz
Video KYC is an emerging innovation that is poised to transform the landscape of customer onboarding, security measures and largely how businesses are conducted. - Monish Salot, Kwik.ID
The existing video hosting solutions in platforms like Vimeo or YouTube provide no or incredibly low security from video piracy. - Siddhant Jain, VdoCipher
Contactless delivery through drones would be the next frontier of logistics. - Pranay Jivrajka, Ola Foods
