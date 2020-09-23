‘Match the technology to the people, not the other way around’ – 25 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 25 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





When new technologies emerge, there is often a lot of hope and sometimes hype as they go through a few distinct phases. - Anand Sanwal, CB Insights

Match the technology to the people, not the other way around. - Pooja Mukul, Jaipur Foot

By leveraging AI to analyse customer interactions, businesses will turn their contact centres into growth centres. - Swapnil Jain, Observe.AI





Let’s hope that the rise of an emerging power threatening the leading global power will not lead to a Tech Cold War. - Rebecca Fannin, ‘Tech Titans of China’





Technology has become the core to most human essentials, with edtech topping the charts, especially in the pandemic world. - Pavan Shinde, LabInApp





There is no replacement for hands-on-tools when it comes to early learning. - Arunprasad Durairaj, Flintoclass@HOME





No one can replace the role of teachers. Students cannot get that personal care or interaction from the teachers cannot be substituted even with some edtech apps. - Shyam Pradeep Alil, Infusory





Unfortunately, crores of young minds do not have the means to access any foundational education resources. - Ashish Jhalani, Square Panda





Millions of students every year go to engineering colleges with outdated curriculums which teach coding using pen and paper and have little relevance to industry requirements. - Nishant Chandra, Newton School









New-age banking is not only about the digitisation of traditional banking procedures but to help create a unified customer experience. - Anuj Kanwar, HSBC India





Social commerce indisputably holds the key to unlocking the future growth and progress of the ecommerce industry. - Saahil Goel, Shiprocket

The poor pay the highest for a loan and get next to nothing on deposits. - Sanjay Phadke, 'Fintech Future'

Digitisation is the key to facilitating communication and collaboration between insurers, agents, brokers, stakeholders, and customers. - Virender Jeet, Newgen Software





Matching markets must provide thickness — i.e. there should be enough people on both sides of the market (buyers and sellers) to generate satisfactory outcomes for both the parties. - Anuj Kapoor, IIM-Ahmedabad





In India’s rapidly expanding lifestyle market, purchase decisions are increasingly being driven by personalised content and relevant influencers, especially in non-metros. - GV Ravishankar, Sequoia Capital India





In the next 10 years, farm supply chains in India will be far more robust and connected. Manufacturing and agriculture will converge; there will be less wastage and exports will rise. - Jinesh Shah, Omnivore Ventures









The younger generation does not want to be seat-belted for three hours just because they’re getting a little bit of better popcorn. - Ronnie Screwvala, upGrad





How can you wake up from the matrix, when you don’t even know you’re in it? - Tristan Harris, ‘ The Social Dilemma’





Screen fatigue has led a lot of people to proactively explore audio content. - Shailesh Sawlani, Audible India





Being techno-illiterate is no fun since art, first of all, is educated literacy of our sensory experiences and the ideas it evokes. - Anil Kumar, 'Unbound'

Skills are getting redundant faster and upskilling is expected to stay relevant, particularly in new-age/tech roles. - Abhishek Gupta, Redseer

For every startup, there is an inflection point where there is a need to build proprietary tech. - Dhruv Kapoor, Zilingo





An incubator not only validates your idea at the time of selection, but also increases your chances of success. - Sanjeev Chopra, Electropreneur Park





The basic DNA has to be high-quality content before you start looking for investments. - Josy Joseph, Confluence Media





SMBs are experiencing two powerful trends - they now manage an increasingly distributed workforce while their customers expect an on-demand service experience. - Shripati Acharya, Prime Venture Partners





