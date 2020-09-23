‘Match the technology to the people, not the other way around’ – 25 quotes of the week on digital transformation

By Madanmohan Rao|23rd Sep 2020
From digital change to Digital India, this series of quotes from the week of September 14-20 captures the tech impacts that are sweeping across the world.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 25 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


When new technologies emerge, there is often a lot of hope and sometimes hype as they go through a few distinct phases. - Anand Sanwal, CB Insights

Match the technology to the people, not the other way around. - Pooja Mukul, Jaipur Foot

By leveraging AI to analyse customer interactions, businesses will turn their contact centres into growth centres. - Swapnil Jain, Observe.AI


Let’s hope that the rise of an emerging power threatening the leading global power will not lead to a Tech Cold War. - Rebecca Fannin, ‘Tech Titans of China’


Technology has become the core to most human essentials, with edtech topping the charts, especially in the pandemic world. - Pavan Shinde, LabInApp


There is no replacement for hands-on-tools when it comes to early learning. - Arunprasad Durairaj, Flintoclass@HOME


No one can replace the role of teachers. Students cannot get that personal care or interaction from the teachers cannot be substituted even with some edtech apps. - Shyam Pradeep Alil, Infusory


Unfortunately, crores of young minds do not have the means to access any foundational education resources. - Ashish Jhalani, Square Panda


Millions of students every year go to engineering colleges with outdated curriculums which teach coding using pen and paper and have little relevance to industry requirements. - Nishant Chandra, Newton School


ALSO READ

[The Turning Point] How three IITians took lessons from their earlier startup to launch Vedantu


New-age banking is not only about the digitisation of traditional banking procedures but to help create a unified customer experience. - Anuj Kanwar, HSBC India


Social commerce indisputably holds the key to unlocking the future growth and progress of the ecommerce industry. - Saahil Goel, Shiprocket

The poor pay the highest for a loan and get next to nothing on deposits. - Sanjay Phadke, 'Fintech Future'

Digitisation is the key to facilitating communication and collaboration between insurers, agents, brokers, stakeholders, and customers. - Virender Jeet, Newgen Software


Matching markets must provide thickness — i.e. there should be enough people on both sides of the market (buyers and sellers) to generate satisfactory outcomes for both the parties. - Anuj Kapoor, IIM-Ahmedabad


In India’s rapidly expanding lifestyle market, purchase decisions are increasingly being driven by personalised content and relevant influencers, especially in non-metros. - GV Ravishankar, Sequoia Capital India


In the next 10 years, farm supply chains in India will be far more robust and connected. Manufacturing and agriculture will converge; there will be less wastage and exports will rise. - Jinesh Shah, Omnivore Ventures


ALSO READ

[The Turning Point] How poor after-sales service led this entrepreneur to start Onsitego


The younger generation does not want to be seat-belted for three hours just because they’re getting a little bit of better popcorn. - Ronnie Screwvala, upGrad


How can you wake up from the matrix, when you don’t even know you’re in it? - Tristan Harris, ‘ The Social Dilemma’


Screen fatigue has led a lot of people to proactively explore audio content. - Shailesh Sawlani, Audible India


Being techno-illiterate is no fun since art, first of all, is educated literacy of our sensory experiences and the ideas it evokes. - Anil Kumar, 'Unbound'

Skills are getting redundant faster and upskilling is expected to stay relevant, particularly in new-age/tech roles. - Abhishek Gupta, Redseer

For every startup, there is an inflection point where there is a need to build proprietary tech. - Dhruv Kapoor, Zilingo


An incubator not only validates your idea at the time of selection, but also increases your chances of success. - Sanjeev Chopra, Electropreneur Park


The basic DNA has to be high-quality content before you start looking for investments. - Josy Joseph, Confluence Media


SMBs are experiencing two powerful trends - they now manage an increasingly distributed workforce while their customers expect an on-demand service experience. - Shripati Acharya, Prime Venture Partners


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

Edited by Suman Singh

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Reliance launches JioPostPaid Plus with free Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime subscriptions

Sohini Mitter

Building a secure infrastructure for FinTech innovation in India

Shiv Sundar

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, 13 others adopt self-regulation code: IAMAI

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Melorra raises $12.5M from Symphony Asia, Lightbox Ventures, Alteria Capital, others

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
Meet the techie driving ShareChat's data science vision
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

'Tech intensity' key to business resilience, says Satya Nadella

Press Trust of India

KKR to invest Rs 5,550 Cr in Reliance Retail Ventures for 1.28 pc equity stake

Press Trust of India

Social media platform ShareChat announces additional $14M ESOP pool

Debolina Biswas

Startup Guide Barcelona: how this cultural hub has emerged as an entrepreneurial base

Madanmohan Rao

[Funding alert] Melorra raises $12.5M from Symphony Asia, Lightbox Ventures, Alteria Capital, others

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] BYJU'S raises funds from BlackRock, Sands Capital, others

Press Trust of India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

25

Sep

TestCon 2020 Virtual Summit

Virtual Event

View Details

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details