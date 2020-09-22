The story behind Route Mobile's journey to a stellar stock market debut

Route Mobile's Rs 600-crore IPO was oversubscribed 74 times. It made a stellar debut with 105 percent rise on day one of listing.





Representational Image [ Image Credit: Shutterstock]

Speaking at an International Space Conference, ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan talked about public-private partnerships in spacetech.





Lyric Jain

Logically recently won the Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge and prevents the spread of misinformation using AI and ML.





Founding team of Coding Ninjas

Delhi-based startup Coding Ninjas is an online edtech platform that helps college students gain new programming and coding skills.





At VC Connect and Enterprise Connect, startups will be guaranteed meaningful engagement and connections that drive impact.





Ankur and Tanvi Agarwal

Bombay Greens helps people pursue their interest in gardening and grow their own greens with the help of simple DIY kits.





Sudeshna Datta, Co-founder of Absolutdata

Absolutdata’s engine NAVIK AI Platform brings the best of technology, data, and analytics to act as a "GPS for decision-making".





With its origins in 1960s, Manesar-based bath fittings business Jaquar Group has grown to become a Rs 3,600 turnover giant.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!