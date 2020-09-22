The story behind Route Mobile's journey to a stellar stock market debut

By Team YS|22nd Sep 2020
Route Mobile's Rs 600-crore IPO was oversubscribed 74 times. It made a stellar debut with 105 percent rise on day one of listing.
Route Mobile's journey to the stock market

Route Mobile

Route Mobile's Rs 600-crore IPO was oversubscribed 74 times. It made a stellar debut with 105 percent rise on day one of listing.


ISRO's plans to empower startups and MSMEs

spacetech file photo

Representational Image [ Image Credit: Shutterstock]

Speaking at an International Space Conference, ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan talked about public-private partnerships in spacetech.


In the business of debunking fake news

Lyric Jain, CEO, Logically

Lyric Jain

Logically recently won the Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge and prevents the spread of misinformation using AI and ML.


Reskilling and upskilling college students

Coding Ninjas

Founding team of Coding Ninjas

Delhi-based startup Coding Ninjas is an online edtech platform that helps college students gain new programming and coding skills.


Introducing VC, Enterprise Connect at TechSparks

Techsparks

At VC Connect and Enterprise Connect, startups will be guaranteed meaningful engagement and connections that drive impact.


Helping people grow vegetables with DIY kits

Bombay Greens

Ankur and Tanvi Agarwal

Bombay Greens helps people pursue their interest in gardening and grow their own greens with the help of simple DIY kits.


Simplifying decision-making for sales teams

Absolutdata

Sudeshna Datta, Co-founder of Absolutdata

Absolutdata’s engine NAVIK AI Platform brings the best of technology, data, and analytics to act as a "GPS for decision-making".


The making of Jaquar Group

jaquar

With its origins in 1960s, Manesar-based bath fittings business Jaquar Group has grown to become a Rs 3,600 turnover giant.


The story behind Route Mobile's journey to a stellar stock market debut
