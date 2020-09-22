The story behind Route Mobile's journey to a stellar stock market debut
Route Mobile's journey to the stock market
Route Mobile's Rs 600-crore IPO was oversubscribed 74 times. It made a stellar debut with 105 percent rise on day one of listing.
ISRO's plans to empower startups and MSMEs
Speaking at an International Space Conference, ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan talked about public-private partnerships in spacetech.
In the business of debunking fake news
Logically recently won the Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge and prevents the spread of misinformation using AI and ML.
Reskilling and upskilling college students
Delhi-based startup Coding Ninjas is an online edtech platform that helps college students gain new programming and coding skills.
Introducing VC, Enterprise Connect at TechSparks
At VC Connect and Enterprise Connect, startups will be guaranteed meaningful engagement and connections that drive impact.
Helping people grow vegetables with DIY kits
Bombay Greens helps people pursue their interest in gardening and grow their own greens with the help of simple DIY kits.
Simplifying decision-making for sales teams
Absolutdata’s engine NAVIK AI Platform brings the best of technology, data, and analytics to act as a "GPS for decision-making".
The making of Jaquar Group
With its origins in 1960s, Manesar-based bath fittings business Jaquar Group has grown to become a Rs 3,600 turnover giant.
