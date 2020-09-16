‘Being digitally literate is as crucial a skill as any degree you may have’ – 25 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 25 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





"Decentralised finance will lead to a revolution in the finance industry." - Bandhul Bansal, Finstreet





"Taking adequate compensatory measures in case of dissatisfied customers can help in the trust-building process." - Kiran Patil, Growisto





"Trust is an important factor for customers when it comes to payment apps." - Prakash Kumar, KhaaliJeb





"Personalisation is now the key strategy for B2B marketing." - Ashwin Kumar, CustomFit.ai





"Traditionally, the security industry has been manpower intensive. But the cost of manpower is increasing the day." - Anuj Rajain, Soteria





"Nobody gets bored of movies and shows, so there’s a lot of potential to create a new social network in this space." - Shashank Singh, FLYX





"Musician should be free to focus on lyrics, authors on writing, and small merchants on their core business. They should not need to think about how to set up a website, get files online, or if the site is doing well." - Aditya Sengupta, Instamojo





"It is Virtual Reality which can break the barriers of traditional online shopping experiences by adding a layer of interaction and help customers make the right choice." - Lokendra Singh Ranawat, Woodenstreet.com





"Imagine being able to create high-definition content without the need for equipment other than your laptop. Under this new paradigm, every creator would be able to do so with AI working as a creative counterpart." - Ishan Sharma, Deepsync





"The online platform helps us to learn art independent of location." - Mitali Mishra, Akanksha





As attention spans have shrunk, short, conversational, and highly visual research is more respectful of the reader’s time." - Anand Sanwal, CB Insights





"In an early-stage startup, it is imperative to get the architecture right in the first cut as every iteration/re-architecture quadruples the development cost." - Santosh Desai, Blowhorn





"AI can change the way smart cities work." - Prashanth Gurunath, City Square





"With national currencies tokenised and physical assets digitised, an end-to-end asset transaction can happen between two parties without the involvement of banks at all." - Praveen Kumar, Belfrics





"Globally the demand for the low-code development platform is increasing rapidly." - Arunkumar Sampath, Mendix Practice





"India is today at the cusp of building technology innovations and startups are at the core of it playing a pivotal role." - TV Mohandas Pai, Aarin Capital





"Data-centric decision-making and digitised processing is the way forward and a necessary step for the insurance industry to reach 800 million people from the current 200 million." - Radha Kizhanattam, Unitus Ventures









"Agritech startups are operating in an attractive market with an estimated potential of $24 billion by 2025." - EY





"Communication in regional/local language helps brands to connect better with customers leading to higher satisfaction." - Hareesh Tibrewala, Mirum India





"Right now, the local language market is ovulating." - Virendra (Viru) Gupta, Dailyhunt





"With the increasing concern towards mental illness in India, it is now important that the same is also extended to providing telehealth services for psychological disorders." - Vidit Bahri, Sukoon Health Hospital





"The learner has to always be challenged on a very narrow band of difficulty level, where the learning can’t be too difficult or too easy, or the learner will disengage." - Manan Khurma, Cuemath





"With the stigma around education in India, everyone studies to get a degree/certificate but not with the spirit of upskilling/learning." - Rahul Varma, Unschool





"The country is still considerably lagging behind the global standards of contemporary education and innovation. Since digital is the only way forward, the youth needs to hone their skills in this direction." - Anuj Munjal, SARA Investments





"Being digitally literate is as crucial a skill as any degree you may have." - Vanshika Goenka, Kool Kanya





