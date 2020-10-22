From acting to entrepreneurship, hear from actor Kunal Kapoor only at TechSparks 2020
Actor Kunal Kapoor on entrepreneurship
Catch Kunal Kapoor at TechSparks 2020 as he talks about building social tech platform Ketto.org, and more.
Tekion enters the unicorn club
Headquartered in the US, Tekion received a funding of $150 million led by Advent International, at a valuation over $1 billion.
Inside RazorPay's product journey
Razorpay is the country’s first payment gateway for startups and small businesses and the newest member of India’s unicorn club.
Prepare for competitive exams with AI
EduGorilla has built a self-learning AI algorithm that determines the operational profitability of various competitive examinations.
Monitoring patients remotely amid COVID-19
This startup helps hospitals and doctors remotely monitor patients with COVID-19, diabetes, hypertension, and more in real-time.
Following a passion for craft and fashion
Pooja Rajput founded Chidiyaa to follow her passion for art and craft. It offers a range of sarees, blouses, kurtas, and menswear.
Accelerating climate change impact by films
This year, IDF’s Eco Lens will showcase three documentaries that highlight the aspects leading to climate change in the world.
A fashion brand for the love of denim
Gurugram-based denim brand Numero Uno was started in 1987 by Narendra Singh Dhingra. It has over 260 standalone stores in India.
