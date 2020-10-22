From acting to entrepreneurship, hear from actor Kunal Kapoor only at TechSparks 2020

By Team YS|22nd Oct 2020
Catch Kunal Kapoor at TechSparks 2020 as he talks about building social tech platform Ketto.org, and more.
Actor Kunal Kapoor on entrepreneurship  

Kunal Kapoor

Tekion enters the unicorn club

Tekion Jay Vijayan

Tekion founder Jay Vijayan

Headquartered in the US, Tekion received a funding of $150 million led by Advent International, at a valuation over $1 billion.  


Inside RazorPay's product journey

Product roadmap- Razorpay

Founders of Razorpay - Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar

Razorpay is the country’s first payment gateway for startups and small businesses and the newest member of India’s unicorn club.


Prepare for competitive exams with AI 

EduGorilla

Rohit Manglik, Founder of EduGorilla

EduGorilla has built a self-learning AI algorithm that determines the operational profitability of various competitive examinations.


Monitoring patients remotely amid COVID-19

MedTel thumb

This startup helps hospitals and doctors remotely monitor patients with COVID-19, diabetes, hypertension, and more in real-time. 


Following a passion for craft and fashion

Pooja Rajput

Pooja Rajput

Pooja Rajput founded Chidiyaa to follow her passion for art and craft. It offers a range of sarees, blouses, kurtas, and menswear.


Accelerating climate change impact by films

documentary


This year, IDF’s Eco Lens will showcase three documentaries that highlight the aspects leading to climate change in the world. 


A fashion brand for the love of denim 

Numero Uno

Gurugram-based denim brand Numero Uno was started in 1987 by Narendra Singh Dhingra. It has over 260 standalone stores in India.


