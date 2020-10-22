From acting to entrepreneurship, hear from actor Kunal Kapoor only at TechSparks 2020

Catch Kunal Kapoor at TechSparks 2020 as he talks about building social tech platform Ketto.org, and more.





Tekion founder Jay Vijayan

Headquartered in the US, Tekion received a funding of $150 million led by Advent International, at a valuation over $1 billion.





Founders of Razorpay - Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar

Razorpay is the country’s first payment gateway for startups and small businesses and the newest member of India’s unicorn club.





Rohit Manglik, Founder of EduGorilla

EduGorilla has built a self-learning AI algorithm that determines the operational profitability of various competitive examinations.





This startup helps hospitals and doctors remotely monitor patients with COVID-19, diabetes, hypertension, and more in real-time.





Pooja Rajput

Pooja Rajput founded Chidiyaa to follow her passion for art and craft. It offers a range of sarees, blouses, kurtas, and menswear.









This year, IDF’s Eco Lens will showcase three documentaries that highlight the aspects leading to climate change in the world.





Gurugram-based denim brand Numero Uno was started in 1987 by Narendra Singh Dhingra. It has over 260 standalone stores in India.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!