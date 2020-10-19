From the future of mobility to tech innovations: what to look forward to at TechSparks 2020

Hello,





The countdown to YourStory's much-awaited flagship event has begun! TechSparks 2020 is just a week away. This year, India's largest startup-tech conference is virtual, promising an immersive and global experience.





Catch Ola's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal as he shows you what the future holds for the mobility sector in India. Hear from Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on how he built the startup into a unicorn without raising external money. Tune in to hear Abhishek Singh, CEO of MyGov, as he narrates the journey of building an innovative citizen-centric engagement platform that is helping the government to adopt a startup mindset.

TechSparks 2020 will also host insightful discussions from global tech experts. Prime Ventures' Amit Somani will demystify product building and discuss why tech companies need to push the boundaries of their sectors. Apple's Aaksha Meghawat will take a deep dive into how workforce diversity is changing in the new normal. Hear from Indian-American venture capitalist Gururaj Deshpande as he addresses how India can foster innovation in tech-led industries.

Watch Amazon Web Services' Puneet Chandok as he offers an entrepreneurial perspective to starting up in the current business environment. Then, Sapna Chadha, Google India's Senior Marketing Director, will tell exactly what small businesses need to do to overcome survival challenges.

Image credits: YS Design

Last week, fintech startup Razorpay entered the coveted unicorn club as it raised $100 million to grow its product lines and empower SMEs. Foodtech unicorn Zomato also raised $52 million for future mergers and acquisition as it looks to go public next year.





Photo: YS Design

The new Farm Bills are set to benefit marginal farmers, agritech startups, agri warehouses, and organised players in the food trade.





Aman Gupta, Co-founder, boAt

boAt is present in 5,000 retail stores supported by 20 distributors, and the startup clocked a revenue of Rs 500 crore in FY20.





Prasad Kompalli, Co-founder, Mfine

Mfine CEO Prasad Kompalli says speciality doctors can accurately diagnose more patients now thanks to the AI-enabled startup.





Image credit: Daisy

The PM SVAnidhi Scheme is a win-win for both, roadside eateries and foodtech players, but will it help them bring home the bacon?





Gerald Jaideep; CEO of Medvarsity Online

Healthcare-focused edtech startup Medvarsity offers 140 courses for doctors, nurses, and general management personnel.





As Flipkart gears up for Big Billion Days sale, many women working in its supply chain are ensuring smooth shipment and delivery.





Inspired by Swachh Bharat mission, Shankar Singh started Vrikshit Foundation and has organised 150 clean-up and plantation drives.





Debaditya Chaudhury, Founder and Managing Director of Chowman

Popular Chinese restaurant chain Chowman started two new outlets and its first cloud kitchen in Bengaluru during the pandemic.





Quote of the day:

"The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards a more digital world. The changes we make now will have lasting effects as the world economy begins to recover."

Mukhisa Kituyi, Secretary-General of the UNCTAD





