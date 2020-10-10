Satyan Gajwani of Times Internet on how companies can attract entrepreneurial talent
Times Internet Vice-Chairman Satyan Gajwani considers the Times Group’s digital arm a bottoms-up operation, built by entrepreneurs.
Targeting the teenage market
Indian teens are playing a big role in digital commerce; reason enough for neobanks like Fampay, Walrus, etc., to eye the teenage market.
Techsparks 2020 for techies
TechSparks 2020 will see technocrats gather virtually to celebrate Made in India startups, ideas, innovations, and more.
New entrant in the world of web browsers
Microsoft Edge is fast gaining popularity beyond the tech community. It scores high on privacy, personalisation, and performance fronts.
Putting India on the world gin map
Goa-based Nao Spirits & Beverages has two gin brands: Greater Than and Hapusa. It has recorded 400 percent rise in sales in a year.
Author Puja Changoiwala’s new book
Gangster on the Run – The True Story of a Reformed Criminal is the story of Rahul Jadhav aka Bhiku.
Managing biomedical waste amidst COVID-19
Diagnostic labs and hospitals across India are taking extra care while handling and treating biomedical waste, amidst COVID-19.
The story of poultry producer Suguna Foods
Coimbatore-based Suguna Foods supplies poultry to 20 Indian states and to countries like Kenya, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.
