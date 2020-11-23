Highlights from Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020; top startup stories of the week

By Team YS|23rd Nov 2020
This year, the state held the 23rd edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, which went all-virtual from November 19 to November 21.
Hello,


Bengaluru is known as India's innovation hub for information technology and biotechnology because of Karnataka's favourable regulatory environment and the state's focus on attracting investments.


This year, the state held the 23rd edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, which went all-virtual from November 19 to November 21. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the summit is the go-to event for leading tech companies, startups, technocrats, young innovators, policymakers, investors, researchers, and academia.

BTS2020-Modi

At the event, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra spoke about how COVID-19 has brought about the need for speed and integration of tech and life sciences. Infosys Co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan said that in spite of the COVID-19 crisis, the IT industry in India has reinforced the strengths of the global delivery model and increased the trust of global businesses.


The summit also saw Amazon India's Global Senior VP and Country Head Amit Agarwal talk about how technology and mobile internet will be the scalable levers which will drive inclusion and equity and have a profound impact on Indian society. Internationally renowned speaker and bestselling author, Sadhguru, had an insight-filled conversation with Nivruthi Rai, Country Head, Intel India, where he spoke about the interaction of science and spirituality, and investing in human potential.

Sadhguru

The event also saw many fireside chats from industry leaders who discussed the future of work post-COVID-19, how deep-tech can make a mark in India, and how startups can survive in a digital and contactless world.


Stay safe!

Team YourStory


The future of Indian startup economy

deep kalra

MakeMyTrip Founder Deep Kalra believes the future of India's startup economy is 'super bright'.


MakeMyTrip Founder Deep Kalra, an active investor in startups, believes the future of India’s startup economy is “super bright.”


The rise of edtech startup upGrad

Product Roadmap - upGrad

Founders Mayank and Ronnie

Edtech startup upGrad has on-boarded over 35,000 paid learners and impacted more than half-a-million individuals globally.


Stock trading made simple on Kite

Kite app _Zerodha

Zerodha’s Kite app launched in 2019 and has ranked consistently among the top finance apps in India. Here’s why it's so popular.


Becoming India’s first super-app 

Paytm First Games

Photo: YS

What started off with few games on Paytm platform is now a burgeoning industry leader in its own right in the form of First Games.


How to build an engaging edtech platform

Vamsi Krishna

Vamsi Krishna during the keynote session at the TechSparks 2020

Vedantu CEO Vamsi Krishna spoke about the learning experience and the two pillars that help measure the success of an edtech platform.


Pandemic lessons from women entrepreneurs 

pandemic lessons

On Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, women entrepreneurs dive into the lessons they learnt while navigating the 'new normal.'


The techie who is building ZeroDown

Techie Tuesday - Laks Srini

Laks Srini, Co-founder and CTO, Zerodown

Laks Srini, prior to starting ZeroDown, also co-founded and worked as the CTO of HR and payroll management startup Zenefits.


Rana Daggubati on starting South Bay

Rana Daggubati- South Bay

Rana Daggubati, actor, producer, and entrepreneur

South Indian actor Rana Daggubati has launched his own YouTube channel called South Bay, focussed on creating diverse content. 



Quote of the day:

"Today, a lot of businesses are born in the cloud. This gives them more advantage. They have more momentum, are agile, and are pacing fast towards the growth by allowing those changes to happen pretty quickly."

- Nidhi Mishra, Solutions Engineer APAC, Cloudflare  


Highlights from Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020; top startup stories of the week
