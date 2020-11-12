BlackSoil raises Rs 110 Cr; plans to invest in mid and growth-stage startups

By Debolina Biswas|12th Nov 2020
Sector agnostic BlackSoil plans to raise a total of Rs 350 crore and complete over 30 deals, with an average ticket size of Rs 10-20 crore per investment.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Alternative credit platform BlackSoil announced on Thursday that it has raised Rs 110 crore through its first close for its maiden secured AIR strategy BlackSoil India Credit Fund (BICF).


The fund aims to solve the problem of access to finance for high-growth innovative companies. It plans to raise a total of Rs 350 crore and complete over 30 deals, with an average ticket size of Rs 10-20 crore per investment.

Co-founder Ankur Bansal said, "We are seeing a strong pipeline of startups across technology, healthcare, enterprise, and consumer segments with a need to finance their growing businesses, which will continue to grow in the coming years."
Ankur Bansal

Ankur Bansal, Co-founder and Director of BlackSoil Capital

ALSO READ

Use equity for burn, debt for building assets, says BlackSoil Co-founder Ankur Bansal

According to a statement issued by BlackSoil, the funds were raised from family offices and HNIs. The platform will be using the funds to differentiate credit strategy comprising venture and structure debt, and target startups across mid and growth stages.


Unlike other venture debt funds, BlackSoil is an NBFC . VC firms usually raise money from multiple limited partners (LPs) and then return the capital at the end of the fund, and BlackSoil has permanent capital in the form of equity raised from family offices. It is sponsored by family offices including Chairman of AllCargo Logistics Shashi Kiran Shetty, and MD of Navneet Education Ganesh D Gala.

Blacksoil deploys capital and raises further debt on the balance sheet. Once the capital comes back in terms of principal repayments, BlackSoil deploys it again. It's ticket size starts from Rs 1 crore and can go up to Rs 30 crore.

Sector-agnostic BlackSoil has deployed Rs 950 crore in tha last four years, across 70 plus transactions. Some of BlackSoil's portfolio companies include hospitality unicorn OYO Rooms, rental startup Rentomojo, design-led lifestyle brand Chumbak, bike-rental startup Vogo, rental used car retailing platform Spinny, logistics startup LetsTransport and edtech startup iNurture, among others.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How Motilal Oswal continues to garner the trust of lakhs of investors with its extensive research capabilities since 1987

Team YS

This footwear seller went from being cash-strapped during the lockdown to earning 1.2 cr during Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale

Team YS

Zerodha's Nithin and Nikhil Kamath debut on Forbes India Rich List; Byju, Sridhar Vembu gain wealth

Sohini Mitter

The Mobile Finance Report 2020: Get the key insights you need to propel your fintech business

Team YS
Daily Capsule
American Express India CEO on navigating COVID-19; CleverTap's Malay Harsha on the importance of customer retention
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[TechSparks 2020] Steering clear of spam: Agnibha Nath of SendX lists tips for email marketers

Anju Ann Mathew

[TechSparks 2020] Key steps needed to help Indian app makers build an ‘AppNirbhar Bharat’

Bhavya Kaushal

FM Nirmala Sitharaman unveils Aatmanirbhar Bharat economic stimulus 3.0 of Rs 2.65 lakh crore

Thimmaya Poojary

Share how technology helped you survive and thrive in the pandemic & win a chance for exclusive mentorship from industry experts

Team YS

PUBG Mobile to be back in India soon; parent commits $100M investment in India

Rashi Varshney

Factories of the future: Why is hyper-automation still a dream?

Nikhil Ramaswamy

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

15

Nov

Local Startups Meet (LSM)

Airmeet (Virtual Events Platform)

View Details