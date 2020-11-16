‘Every recession births the rise of new sectors and opportunities’– 20 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

By Madanmohan Rao|16th Nov 2020
In this compilation, we present thought-provoking quotes from the week of November 9-15 that frame India’s battle with the coronavirus pandemic.
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


Vaccine development, manufacture, and distribution would require immense global cooperation. India and the US would surely be leading such cooperation. - Deepak Sood, Assocham


The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of new technologies and innovating with trusted, like-minded countries on critical technologies to ensure a safe, secure, and prosperous future for citizens. - Barry O'Farrell, Australian High Commission, India

The effects of a psychological scar or setback for a child from missing school for an extended period can be permanent. - Ramji Raghavan, Agastya International Foundation

Students in government schools, in primary schools in smaller towns and villages, and those seeking niche and personalised teaching, especially those with disabilities, are struggling the most. - Rachana Iyer, IDFC FIRST Bank


It is important that children understand that learning from home is not a substitution, vacation or ‘pause in schooling’. It is merely schooling from a different location. - Geeta Sanil, Jasudben ML School


COVID-19 and the rapid acceleration of digital learning have accelerated school adoption of technology and digital tools. - Sajith Pai, Blume Venture


The pandemic has brought out kindness and we have seen an overflow of it in children. - Puja Marwaha, CRY

The pandemic accelerated the pace of small businesses going digital. Over the last few months, a lot of businesses realised they should be going online. - Akash Gehani, Instamojo


Micro enterprises comprise the largest number of MSMEs. They operate locally. It is not possible for everyone to go online despite the benefits they offer. - Sudhir Jha, AICOSMIA


There was always a little bit of concern about online shopping regarding safety and security of entering one’s personal, financial details. But COVID-19 has changed that. - Manoj Adlakha, American Express

At the end of the day, in a world where there is a health hazard in physical contacts, contactless consumer experience is bound to take precedence. - Rahul Bhargava, InCred

The pandemic has solidified opportunities in the contactless payments space. - Seshadri Kulkarni, DigitSecure


The period of lockdown saw a significant increase in the time spent by people on their mobile devices, leading to a rise in the consumption of digital content. - Puneet Chhatwal, IHCL


Designer masks are going to be a big trend as masks have become an integral part of our lives. - Ameet Panchal, Ethnicity


More and more travellers are exploring local hidden gems resulting in a boost in domestic travel. - Yatish Jain, OYO

The role of the office is going to change. It’s not going to be a place that you go in to work, but it needs to be a place where you come to really connect with people. - Krish Shankar, Infosys

COVID and the ensuing lockdowns have transformed the workforce across the country into digital, remote teams. - Vaibhav Vasa, Biz Analyst

Employers are looking for ways to better connect with and empower their employees. - Benjamin Ling, Bling Capital


Changing consumer habits and social distancing have impacted traditional businesses during the pandemic, and many continue to cope with change. - Prashant Jain, HP India


We are seeing good revenue momentum in growth stage startups going beyond pre-COVID-19 levels. - Abhinav Suri, Stride Ventures


Put blinders on and keep going through hard times. - Rajat Jadhav, Bold Care

Every recession births the rise of new sectors and opportunities. - Vivek Bindra, Bada Business

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

