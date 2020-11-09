‘Times like these enable companies to demonstrate their resilience’ – 20 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

"Science and Technology can address the challenges that society has been facing and continues to face today." - CN Ashwath Narayan, Deputy CM, Karnataka

"Doors that were operated by keypads, finger biometric readers and handles all need to be retrofitted in the new world." - Mahesh Nagaraj, Microland





"Given the current scenario where social distancing is a way of life and cashless payments are a safer alternative, there has been a renewed impetus to digital payments from all corners." - Ashwini Kumar Tewari, SBI Card





"The onset of COVID-19 has exposed vulnerabilities that hamper the operations of MSMEs, and a concerted effort to support them is required." - Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME)





"The pandemic has accelerated the idea of a socially inclusive environment and thus, made social capital a fundamental part of the organisation." - Sajan Pillai, Season Two Ventures





"Financial situation in most families continues to be fragile and the pandemic is reinforcing, albeit harshly, the importance of being smart with money." - Anil Pinapala, Vivifi India Finance

"As we prepare for the tough challenges ahead, the answers won’t be found within Silicon Valley’s insular bubble, but by learning from camels at the Frontier, who have had the solution all along." - Alex Lazarow, HBR

"If people go through such tough times, they develop the resilience to start out on their own and make a mark." - Aloke Bajpai, ixigo

"This year has been challenging for business leaders across the globe and times like these enable companies to demonstrate their resilience and sharpen their focus." - Ankit Tandon, OYO





"Flexible options of working from home (WFH) represent ‘opportunity’ for growth, independence and empowerment." - Swati Rustagi, Amazon India





"Communities are a way to meet your customers where they are, both from a business and emotional standpoint. It has been an important part of how brands have been interacting with their audience during the pandemic." - Ravneet Phokela, Ather





"As COVID-19 crisis forces organisations to change their marketing as well as communication strategies, Public Relations is assuming significant importance. This is particularly true for healthcare organisations." - Nikky Gupta, Teamwork Communications Group

"While the pandemic has left a profound impact on the world and has effectively changed the way businesses function, it has thrown a catalyst that generates changes in the mobility ecosystem." - Markish Arun, Zoomcar

"The pandemic has changed the landscape of personal transport." - Tarun Mehta, Ather Energy

"The future of mobility is electric, and the post-COVID world presents an opportunity for us to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility globally." - Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric





"Private screening as a concept has been introduced keeping guest safety at the forefront while offering them new avenues to enjoy films on the big screen." - Gautam Dutta, PVR Cinemas





"The growth of the AR/VR industry has accelerated due to pandemic and the focus on being ‘Atmanirbhar’ in key technologies is providing us with very interesting tailwinds." - Abhijit Patil, AjnaLens





"With the pandemic, edtech players are stepping up to meet the demand for continuous education for the masses, leading to another major challenge getting added to the digital divide – the language divide." - Ashish Chaturvedi, School Diary





"The massive global health emergency (COVID-19) that caused job slashes all around the world and pushed job seekers to find opportunities on the internet, in turn gave a boost to freelance marketplaces." - Vanshika Goenka, Kool Kanya

"Technology has allowed HR departments to find, manage, and retain good employees at a time when it has never been more important." - Biplab Chaudhuri, Cognatic Solutions

