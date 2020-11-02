‘Health is no more about medicines; it is now a way of life’ – 20 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

By Madanmohan Rao|2nd Nov 2020
In this compilation, we present thought-provoking quotes from the week of October 26 – November 1 that frame India’s battle with the coronavirus pandemic.
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


Food safety issues and the enhancement of health security are of growing national and international concern. - FSSAI report


COVID-19 transformed the fish and meat purchasing behaviour of consumers dramatically. Due to safety concerns, consumers made the habit-forming shift to ecommerce. - Shan Kadavil, FreshToHome

Health is no more about medicines; it is now a way of life. - Sanjaya Mariwala, OmniActive Health Technologies

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the lives of people with disabilities. Visually impaired persons cannot avoid touch and cannot maintain physical distancing in their true sense. - Prashant Ranjan Verma, NAB


The lockdown period has drastically changed individual behaviours and highlighted the need for safety and comfort. - Paul Abraham, Hinduja Foundation

The pandemic brought enormous human suffering, but the quarantine and economic fallout brought the cash flow crisis. - Patrick Schwerdtfeger, 'Pandemic, Inc.'


It’s competitive to raise funding in any environment and even more so during a crisis of such a magnitude. If you are in a sector that’s in favour right now, do raise a bit more than required to have some buffer. - Jatin Desai, Inflexor Ventures

Any and every profession involves some risk, whether it is delivering food, working on a desk, or running a company. - Raghav Joshi, Rebel Foods

Leading global bodies project that there will be a contraction in global energy demand over the next few years also. - PM Narendra Modi


The coronavirus pandemic has set women professionals back by more than a decade, further disbalancing gender parity at work. - Anuranjita Kumar, WiT India


The pandemic has given rise to unpaid care work that women provide and there has been a reduction in external investment towards women-led enterprises as businesses continue to be affected due to disruption. - Naghma Mulla, EdelGive Foundation


Being used to the traditional office culture, many people don’t have the right frame of mind to work remotely. It takes time, discipline, and dedication to develop that. - Zahara Kanchwalla Zahara, Rite KnowledgeLabs


Corporate campuses are now allowing extended lunch hours to help mitigate the risk by limiting the number of people who can be present in the cafeteria at a time. - Sandipan Mitra, HungerBox

COVID-19 has accelerated India's digital transformation and a workforce that is equipped with future-ready skills will be the key to unlocking the country's next phase of growth. - Anant Maheshwari, Microsoft India


As consumers have shifted online, more companies are looking at how they can take advantage of this digital shift and the vast economic opportunities that come with it. - Bhavik Vasa, GetVantage


The blue-collar ecosystem is undergoing massive digital transformation and the ongoing pandemic has accelerated this adoption. - Pravin Agarwala, Betterplace


As the city builds back from COVID-19, there is a demanding need for an accessible, affordable, and safe everyday commute option. - Aravind Sanka, Rapido


During COVID-19 pandemic, consumers began demanding social change in the fashion industry by seeking more sustainable brands. - Rina Dhaka, RE.purposed


Comfort is the priority for most men now especially since most of them are working from home these days. - Prince Kumar, Cantabil Retail

Change and evolution is part and parcel of life – but the beauty of theatre and art is that while nothing stays constant, everything stays the same. - Arundhati Nag, Ranga Shankara

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

