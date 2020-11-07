Here's how more startups can translate into more jobs for India

The Great Indian Job Fest is a one-of-its-kind virtual initiative to bring employment to people from over 15,000 pin codes in India.





Image courtesy: Pixabay

Speakers at TechSparks 2020 outlined what being a self-sufficient India that creates world-class products entails. Here’s what they had to say.





Key speakers at TechSparks 2020 were very optimistic that they will be in forefront of employment generation for the future.





Yulia Aslamova, co-founder, MakeSuccess

MakeSuccess' Yulia Aslamova touched upon simple concepts of brand marketing, identifying the right target audience, and more.





iAssure claims to have issued nearly half a million policies so far. It has been able to scale up to Rs 9 crore turnover in five years.





Test prep app JEE Ready is now Amazon Academy as the tech giant looks to make inroads into the hottest segment of Indian edtech.





Kartik Singhal, Director, Zeco Aircon

Zeco Aircon’s air purification vertical makes 5,000 air purifiers a month, and exports to 15 countries like Myanmar, UAE, and Nepal.





Team Nanospan

Tech30 special mentions startup Nanospan Technology develops cutting-edge materials for energy storage, smart homes, and more.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!