Here's how more startups can translate into more jobs for India
India’s first-ever The Great Indian Job Fest ’20
The Great Indian Job Fest is a one-of-its-kind virtual initiative to bring employment to people from over 15,000 pin codes in India.
An Aatmanirbhar India building for the world
Speakers at TechSparks 2020 outlined what being a self-sufficient India that creates world-class products entails. Here’s what they had to say.
Indian startups creating millions of jobs
Key speakers at TechSparks 2020 were very optimistic that they will be in forefront of employment generation for the future.
7 key takeaways for SaaS marketers
MakeSuccess' Yulia Aslamova touched upon simple concepts of brand marketing, identifying the right target audience, and more.
Insuring people in smaller Indian towns
iAssure claims to have issued nearly half a million policies so far. It has been able to scale up to Rs 9 crore turnover in five years.
The new entrant in India's edtech space
Test prep app JEE Ready is now Amazon Academy as the tech giant looks to make inroads into the hottest segment of Indian edtech.
Disrupting India's $49M air purifier market
Zeco Aircon’s air purification vertical makes 5,000 air purifiers a month, and exports to 15 countries like Myanmar, UAE, and Nepal.
Bringing greener solutions with nanocomposites
Tech30 special mentions startup Nanospan Technology develops cutting-edge materials for energy storage, smart homes, and more.
