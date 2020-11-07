Here's how more startups can translate into more jobs for India

By Team YS|7th Nov 2020
The Great Indian Job Fest is a one-of-its-kind virtual initiative to bring employment to people from over 15,000 pin codes in India.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

India’s first-ever The Great Indian Job Fest ’20

Great Indian Job Fest

The Great Indian Job Fest is a one-of-its-kind virtual initiative to bring employment to people from over 15,000 pin codes in India.


An Aatmanirbhar India building for the world

India

Image courtesy: Pixabay

Speakers at TechSparks 2020 outlined what being a self-sufficient India that creates world-class products entails. Here’s what they had to say. 


Indian startups creating millions of jobs

techsparks

Key speakers at TechSparks 2020 were very optimistic that they will be in forefront of employment generation for the future.


7 key takeaways for SaaS marketers 

SaaS Marketing

Yulia Aslamova, co-founder, MakeSuccess

MakeSuccess' Yulia Aslamova touched upon simple concepts of brand marketing, identifying the right target audience, and more.


Insuring people in smaller Indian towns

iAssure-1

iAssure claims to have issued nearly half a million policies so far. It has been able to scale up to Rs 9 crore turnover in five years.


The new entrant in India's edtech space

Amazon Academy app

Test prep app JEE Ready is now Amazon Academy as the tech giant looks to make inroads into the hottest segment of Indian edtech.


Disrupting India's $49M air purifier market 

Zeco Aircon

Kartik Singhal, Director, Zeco Aircon

Zeco Aircon’s air purification vertical makes 5,000 air purifiers a month, and exports to 15 countries like Myanmar, UAE, and Nepal. 


Bringing greener solutions with nanocomposites

Nanospan

Team Nanospan

Tech30 special mentions startup Nanospan Technology develops cutting-edge materials for energy storage, smart homes, and more.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How Lenovo’s end-to-end IT management services enable businesses to focus on what they do best

Team YS

[Funding alert] Ather Energy raises $35M in Series D round led by Sachin Bansal

Trisha Medhi

India's smartphone market grows 17pc with shipment of 54.3M units in September quarter: IDC

Press Trust of India

India’s first-ever mega virtual job event, Great Indian Job Fest ’20, offers 30,000 flexible positions

Ryan Frantz
Daily Capsule
Here's how more startups can translate into more jobs for India
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[TechSparks 2020] Here's why decluttering holds the key to success

Dipti Nair

[Funding alert] Ather Energy raises $35M in Series D round led by Sachin Bansal

Trisha Medhi

From story designing to storytelling: how brands should engage with customers

Madanmohan Rao

[Jobs roundup] Does branding excite you? Check out these managerial roles in startups

Apurva P

[TechSparks 2020] From product to profit: 40 insightful quotes on the business of startups

Madanmohan Rao

[Matrix Moments] DeHaat founder on how technology is playing a key role to bring behavioural change in agritech

Salonie Ganju