The best of Made in India apps of 2020; Meet the women in tech who aced at innovating this year

The best of Made in India apps of 2020
The App Fridays column held a mirror to the year’s top trends from ‘aatmanirbhar’ innovation to short video and casual gaming, and more.
The women in tech who aced at innovating
As 2020 draws to a close, turn to these stories of women leaders in technology we discovered this year for inspiration.
Story of a resilient startup ecosystem
Stellaris Venture Partners' Alok Goyal and IFC's Ruchira Shukla spoke about lessons learnt in 2020 and what holds true for 2021.
Managing wealth with predictive tech
Founded by Vivek Banka, a veteran in the financial services industry, GoalTeller startup hopes to sign in one million users by 2021.
Lessons on entrepreneurship, funding
YS Learn attempt's to capture lessons on entrepreneurship, fundraising, pitching, and the dos-and-don’ts of building a startup.
Making water consumption efficient
Cranberry Analytics is working with PCMC to iron out water distribution issues, thus creating awareness around water consumption.
SOLV to help MSMEs digitise supply chains
SOLV is a full-stack B2B ecommerce platform that offers an open, inclusive trade ecosystem for over 15,000 business users and MSMEs.
A billion-dollar turnover aviation business
Imperial Holding Group provides several services in the aviation, real estate sectors, clocking over Rs 1200 crore annual turnover.
