The best of Made in India apps of 2020; Meet the women in tech who aced at innovating this year

By Team YS|19th Dec 2020
The App Fridays column held a mirror to the year’s top trends from ‘aatmanirbhar’ innovation to short video and casual gaming, and more.
The best of Made in India apps of 2020

best of apps

The App Fridays column held a mirror to the year’s top trends from ‘aatmanirbhar’ innovation to short video and casual gaming, and more.


The women in tech who aced at innovating

women in tech

(From L to R clockwise) Aaksha Meghawat, Sasikala Devi, Rashmi Mogha, Padma Priya Gaggara,

Maggie Inbumuthiah, Jaya Jagadish, Supriya Rathi Bagri.

As 2020 draws to a close, turn to these stories of women leaders in technology we discovered this year for inspiration.


Story of a resilient startup ecosystem

Alok Goyal and Ruchira Shukla

Stellaris Venture Partners' Alok Goyal and IFC's Ruchira Shukla spoke about lessons learnt in 2020 and what holds true for 2021.


Managing wealth with predictive tech

Vivek Banka

Founder of GoalTeller, Vivek Banka

Founded by Vivek Banka, a veteran in the financial services industry, GoalTeller startup hopes to sign in one million users by 2021.


Lessons on entrepreneurship, funding

YS Learn Key Lessons on entrepreneurship

YS Learn attempt's to capture lessons on entrepreneurship, fundraising, pitching, and the dos-and-don’ts of building a startup.


Making water consumption efficient

Cranberry Analytics

Cranberry Analytics founder (L-R) Amit Deshmukh, Shishir Thakur and Onkar Gauridhar

Cranberry Analytics is working with PCMC to iron out water distribution issues, thus creating awareness around water consumption.


SOLV to help MSMEs digitise supply chains

jiten arora

Jiten Arora, Venture Lead, SOLV, and Global Head for SME Platforms, SC Ventures

SOLV is a full-stack B2B ecommerce platform that offers an open, inclusive trade ecosystem for over 15,000 business users and MSMEs.


A billion-dollar turnover aviation business

Imperial Holdings

Imperial Holding Group provides several services in the aviation, real estate sectors, clocking over Rs 1200 crore annual turnover.



