‘Cyberspace will make human life inclusive’ – 30 quotes of the week on digital transformation

In 2021, we expect 5G to open doors for faster, and smarter, connected smart devices. - Anku Jain, MediaTek





The boom in artificial intelligence has led to predictions that it is likely to be on the corporate board of directors by the year 2026. - Alok Bansal, Visionet





AI in healthcare has the potential in improving healthcare chronic care management, care delivery, clinical decision support, self-care prevention/wellness, and diagnostics. - Gaurav Gupta, Navia Life Care





Businesses have tried chatbots, FAQs and help centre solutions, but what they need is a solution that does not ‘deflect’ customers but ‘resolves’ their issues. - Amit RG, Richpanel

It is crucial to strike a balance between the level of automation which will amount to increased depreciation of assets versus the cost of labour. - Alok Sanjay Kirloskar, KBL

Two types of benchmarks are commonly used to evaluate PC performance: “synthetic” and “application-based.” - Chris Hall, AMD





Digital learning is emerging as one of the most important tools in modernising education and skill training. - Manish Kumar, NSDC





E-invoicing can help in bridging the gap in data reconciliation to reduce mismatch errors and data entry errors. - Mohan D, Tally Solutions

Immersive storytelling will soon be the next frontier where brands will incorporate holograms, interactive applications, and wearable tech to their brand storytelling experience. - Miri Rodriguez, ‘Brand Storytelling’





Well-executed branded podcasts are not about just the podcast, but about everything from strategy to research to storytelling to distribution. - Karthik Vijayakumar, Design Your Thinking Labs





With rising consumer demand on brand websites, brands are now committed towards going D2C and offering great deals to attract more consumers. - Kapil Makhija, Unicommerce





The biggest challenge with video analytics is that it only provides data but doesn’t give the luxury of automated decision making. - Gagan Randhawa, Diycam

Voice as a medium is seeing an increasing demand in not only consumer applications but in enterprise applications as well. - Naganand Doraswamy, Ideaspring Capital

With the help of social media, new business owners of furniture shops are directly posting pictures of the unit they want to sell online and accepting payments directly online. - Lokendra Singh Ranawat, Woodenstreet.com





We expect the short form to touch January 2020 levels by the end of 2020 and grow further up from there. - Ujjwal Chaudhry, RedSeer Consulting

India’s social commerce sector will be two times the size of the current ecommerce market in 10 years. - Bain & Company and Sequoia Capital India report





Education about ecommerce and ecommerce exports will enable MSMEs to identify opportunities that help them access national and global customers. - Chandrajit Banerjee, CII





Many SMBs list online with a lot of enthusiasm. But when something goes wrong initially, they feel online selling is not for them. - Ishwar Seth, Setu Etail





To reap its benefits, the country's policies, licensing, and regulatory environment also need to be evolved to enable 5G. - P D Vaghela, TRAI

As we move forward it will not just be software products, it will be digital products that get designed, get manufactured in India. - Prakash Sawhney, Meity

The gaming market will have sufficient scale and a vernacular gaming culture. - Justin Shriram Keeling, Lumikai





Smartphone insurance is truly evolving as a great opportunity for the Indian general insurance industry, with India on the path to become the largest smartphone market in the world, and the customer getting increasingly aware of the benefits of owning a smartphone insurance. - Abhishek Chauhan, RedSeer Consulting





The scale and speed of internet penetration can be seen by the following facts: Half of the total internet users in India were added in the last 4 years. Half of the total internet users are in our rural areas. - Prime Minister Narendra Modi





India’s small town and rural population do not have easy access to doctors, let alone specialist or super-specialist doctors. - Sudarsan Parida, 5e Healthcare





Digital radiology is going to play a huge role in delivering better diagnoses, treatments and outcomes, especially in tier-II and tier-III cities. - Kalyan Sivasailam, 5C Network

If you don’t spend time on sprint planning, you will not be able to execute to perfection. - Akshay Metrotra, EarlySalary





Innovation drives enthusiasts but adoption needs user ease and engagement. - Harsh Rajat, EPNS





Speed is just one factor; you should also focus on solving for fundamentals. - Vinayak Bhavnani, Chalo





Open standards-based manageability tools and technologies lower overall management costs by simplifying management tasks. - Dan Ivanciw, AMD





From being a means of limited engagement and entertainment, digital technology has evolved into a platform of unlimited enablement and empowerment. - Mukesh Ambani

Cyberspace will make human life inclusive rather than displacing people. - Vineet Kumar, Cyber Peace Foundation

