‘The future of learning is co-creation’ – 25 quotes of the week on digital transformation

In 2026, 60 percent of the world's population will have access to 5G coverage, with 5G subscriptions forecast to reach 3.5 billion. In India, 5G subscriptions will surpass 350 million, accounting for 27 percent of all mobile subscriptions in 2026. - Ericsson Mobility Report 2020

Today’s world is about rapid innovation. - Lori Beer, JP Morgan Chase

While software startups can build their MVP in a short period of say 12 months, in contrast, Deep Science startups take on an average three to five years before they can build a MVP that they can take to market. - CS Murali, IISc SID





Semantically understanding content in natural languages and connecting it with the relevant content genres across interest graphs requires cutting-edge technological capabilities. - Gaurav Mishra, ShareChat





AI and machine learning are making the engines that learn your online financial behaviour smarter. - Kanika Agarrwal, Upside AI





With advancements in artificial intelligence, mainstream technology can and must also be assistive in their approach. - Neha Trivedi, XRCVC





Traditional identity management models do not always consider the user as the principal stakeholder. - Kartik Mandaville, SpringRole

The average consumer is tech-savvy to a point, but cybersecurity is perhaps their weakest area of expertise. - Saket Modi, Lucideus

Most companies believe they’re sitting on massive stores of incredibly valuable data. While this is true to some extent, the usefulness of data also degrades quickly — and many companies underestimate the importance of continuously generating new and high-quality data. - Paul Meinshausen, Aampe





Organisations today need a much better, faster, and more efficient way to deliver technology solutions to the customers. - Pronam Chatterjee, BluePi





Anything which is sluggish needs motivation, reward, and recognition. - Swapna More, KAGAAY

MSMEs mostly rely on manual inspection, wherein a few samples are randomly selected and checked based on which the entire batch is accepted or rejected. This lacks effectiveness and increases the cost of production. - Surjya K Pal, JGEC





Less than 26 percent of digital transformation initiatives succeed, and in traditional sectors, it is even lower. - Udit Poddar, Pragyaam Data Technologies





Instead of performing merely a supporting role, the role of the HR function has today become paramount in spearheading the digital transformation agenda. - Prasad Rajappan, ZingHR

Learning elements of culture and managing people is more critical than being a technocrat and understanding technology. - Hari Menon, BigBasket

Today, the top five funds in the world are managed and built on technology; 60-70 percent of the money in the US market is run using tech. - Kanika Agarrwal, Upside AI





Chronic conditions require disciplined management and continued monitoring. - Evelyn Immanuel, Ava

The Indian SaaS landscape is on the cusp of a transformation. We now have a thriving ecosystem of enablers comprising both domestic and global SaaS investors. - Arpan Sheth, Bain & Company





Since decentralised digital currencies are not yet mainstream in India, their adoption depends on informing and educating potential users. - Sathvik Vishwanath, Unocoin





With deepening digital infrastructure across Tier II and III cities, and further helped by the spike in digital consumption on account of COVID-19, pure-play regional OTT platforms are seeing significant traction. - Girish Menon, KPMG India

Today, both new and established brands are choosing from the veritable bouquet of micro, nano, mega, and celebrity influencers to promote their products and expand their reach. - Kunal Kishore Sinha. ClanConnect

There is an exploding trend of short video consumption and content commerce in India. - Mitesh Shah, Inflection Point Ventures





The consumer wants audio to be part of their lifestyle, especially after COVID-19. Audio has become part of their lifestyle; they use headphones to study, watch videos and exercise, enjoy home cinema, and work with video calls. - Aman Gupta, boAT





Today, with access to the internet and smartphones penetrated across the nooks and corners of Bharat, anyone can dream to be a creator and curate a community. - Divyanshu Damani, TagMango

The Indian education sector will further see massive public spending that will further fuel the education market in the country due to the booming edtech sector. - Soumya Ranjan Sahoo, NinthSem





Coding education should evolve into a collaborative environment where community-based peer-to-peer learning provides a more holistic space to students. - Brij Bhasin, Rebright Partners





There is a much larger need to provide high quality courses that focus on the holistic and all-round development of the child, beyond just academics. - Bhavik Rathod, Kyt

The future of learning is co-creation. - Rohit Pande, Habitat

