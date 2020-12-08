‘The future of learning is co-creation’ – 25 quotes of the week on digital transformation

By Madanmohan Rao|9th Dec 2020
From digital change to Digital India, these quotes from the week of November 30– December 6 capture tech impacts sweeping across the world.
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 25 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


In 2026, 60 percent of the world's population will have access to 5G coverage, with 5G subscriptions forecast to reach 3.5 billion. In India, 5G subscriptions will surpass 350 million, accounting for 27 percent of all mobile subscriptions in 2026. - Ericsson Mobility Report 2020

Today’s world is about rapid innovation. - Lori Beer, JP Morgan Chase

While software startups can build their MVP in a short period of say 12 months, in contrast, Deep Science startups take on an average three to five years before they can build a MVP that they can take to market. - CS Murali, IISc SID


Semantically understanding content in natural languages and connecting it with the relevant content genres across interest graphs requires cutting-edge technological capabilities. - Gaurav Mishra, ShareChat


AI and machine learning are making the engines that learn your online financial behaviour smarter. - Kanika Agarrwal, Upside AI


With advancements in artificial intelligence, mainstream technology can and must also be assistive in their approach. - Neha Trivedi, XRCVC


Traditional identity management models do not always consider the user as the principal stakeholder. - Kartik Mandaville, SpringRole

The average consumer is tech-savvy to a point, but cybersecurity is perhaps their weakest area of expertise. - Saket Modi, Lucideus

Most companies believe they’re sitting on massive stores of incredibly valuable data. While this is true to some extent, the usefulness of data also degrades quickly — and many companies underestimate the importance of continuously generating new and high-quality data. - Paul Meinshausen, Aampe


Organisations today need a much better, faster, and more efficient way to deliver technology solutions to the customers. - Pronam Chatterjee, BluePi


Anything which is sluggish needs motivation, reward, and recognition. - Swapna More, KAGAAY

MSMEs mostly rely on manual inspection, wherein a few samples are randomly selected and checked based on which the entire batch is accepted or rejected. This lacks effectiveness and increases the cost of production. - Surjya K Pal, JGEC


Less than 26 percent of digital transformation initiatives succeed, and in traditional sectors, it is even lower. - Udit Poddar, Pragyaam Data Technologies


Instead of performing merely a supporting role, the role of the HR function has today become paramount in spearheading the digital transformation agenda. - Prasad Rajappan, ZingHR

Learning elements of culture and managing people is more critical than being a technocrat and understanding technology. - Hari Menon, BigBasket

Today, the top five funds in the world are managed and built on technology; 60-70 percent of the money in the US market is run using tech. - Kanika Agarrwal, Upside AI


Chronic conditions require disciplined management and continued monitoring. - Evelyn Immanuel, Ava

The Indian SaaS landscape is on the cusp of a transformation. We now have a thriving ecosystem of enablers comprising both domestic and global SaaS investors. - Arpan Sheth, Bain & Company


Since decentralised digital currencies are not yet mainstream in India, their adoption depends on informing and educating potential users. - Sathvik Vishwanath, Unocoin


With deepening digital infrastructure across Tier II and III cities, and further helped by the spike in digital consumption on account of COVID-19, pure-play regional OTT platforms are seeing significant traction. - Girish Menon, KPMG India

Today, both new and established brands are choosing from the veritable bouquet of micro, nano, mega, and celebrity influencers to promote their products and expand their reach. - Kunal Kishore Sinha. ClanConnect

There is an exploding trend of short video consumption and content commerce in India. - Mitesh Shah, Inflection Point Ventures


The consumer wants audio to be part of their lifestyle, especially after COVID-19. Audio has become part of their lifestyle; they use headphones to study, watch videos and exercise, enjoy home cinema, and work with video calls. - Aman Gupta, boAT


Today, with access to the internet and smartphones penetrated across the nooks and corners of Bharat, anyone can dream to be a creator and curate a community. - Divyanshu Damani, TagMango

The Indian education sector will further see massive public spending that will further fuel the education market in the country due to the booming edtech sector. - Soumya Ranjan Sahoo, NinthSem


Coding education should evolve into a collaborative environment where community-based peer-to-peer learning provides a more holistic space to students. - Brij Bhasin, Rebright Partners


There is a much larger need to provide high quality courses that focus on the holistic and all-round development of the child, beyond just academics. - Bhavik Rathod, Kyt

The future of learning is co-creation. - Rohit Pande, Habitat

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

