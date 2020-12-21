‘The new year should be about giving opportunities to everyone’ –30 quotes from India’s coronavirus struggle

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





COVID-19 has brought biotech to the forefront. The whole diagnostic success story happened due to academic institutions and startup participation. - Renu Swarup, DBT, GoI





COVID-19 is far from over. Even when the vaccine comes out, it will take at least three to six months for it to be distributed far and wide. Safety continues to remain a strong priority. - Harshil Mathur, Razorpay





Post-pandemic, emotional and physical wellbeing of employees will hold paramount importance and companies will adopt a holistic approach to maintain it. - Anurag Mathur, Savills India

The truth is that the chaos is just beginning, and the solutions have yet to emerge. That spells opportunity as far as the eye can see. - Patrick Schwerdtfeger, ‘Pandemic, Inc.’

We have been forced to learn, adapt, innovate and change in every walk of life, be it economic, health, global relations or, most importantly, personal relations. - Bhavna Shah, MPOC





The next frontier for human development will require working with and not against nature, while transforming social norms, values, and government and financial incentives. - UNDP





People not only want healthier options today but that they also want food that makes them happy, especially in light of the current global scenario. - EatFit

The commercial aviation segment will take at least a year and a half to recover to the pre-pandemic levels. - Manav Singh, Imperial Holding Group





All art lovers are affected by this depressing state of affairs, all over the world. - Sangeeta Juneja, Gallery Artchill

COVID-19 has unfortunately highlighted how vulnerable many people are to financial shocks in their lives. - Abhijit Bose, WhatsApp

Farmers are a critical part of India's socio-economic fabric, but they continue to face the challenge of low profitability, exacerbated by the pandemic. - Harish Krishnan, Cisco India





The year 2020, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, was practically a “wash out year” for most individuals, organisations, and governments. Yet, a lot happened; more so in IT that is eternally hot. - Sowmyanarayanan Sadagopan, IIIT-Bangalore

ALSO READ Meet SocialStory’s top 10 heroes of the pandemic

It has been a tough year in every way possible. And what stands out is the resilience the startups have shown. - Ruchira Shukla, IFC





With the lockdown and confusion, many SMEs had lost businesses severely. However, soon they all realised the need to go digital and have a strong digital presence. - Harshvardhan Lunia, Lendingkart

The pandemic has not been easy to deal with, especially for the MSME sector, but we are seeing many businesses optimistic about the future. -Tejas Goenka, Tally Solutions

Companies looking to gain consumer trust and capture their share of the consumption spend should focus on re-designing their existing strategies. - BCG





COVID-19 has changed the online purchasing behaviour of customers. - Divya John, NatureLoc





Food delivery in India is rapidly coming out of COVID-19 shadows. - Deepinder Goyal, Zomato

Going forward, India will reimagine the future of work across five areas, specifically the workplace, careers, recruiting, business, and leadership styles. - Ashutosh Gupta, Linkedin India





The mental block to find people from cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru have reduced drastically. People across India are being hired now due to remote work. - Bhavik Rathod, Kyt

The pandemic has changed the way companies conduct business. People are now increasingly moving away from an office setup. - Shivakumar Ganesan, Exotel

If you don’t have an isolated space, space out and have people come in such a manner that they can maintain those distancing norms. - Rajinder Balaraman, Matrix Partners India





There is a permanent shift in the psychology that people are looking more closely at digital payments or contactless payments. Merchants using cash before COVID have shifted to digital payments. - Vishal Anand Kanvaty, NPCI





With the COVID-19 pandemic, ecommerce in India has grown multifold, and along with it, the consumer expectations around instant gratification for every category of online shopping. - Shiprocket

The pandemic has had a profound effect on supply chains, businesses, and economies. - Sundeep Mohindru, M1xchange





Under lockdown, agritech startups were allowed to operate because they were essential, too critical to be allowed to fail. - Mark Kahn, Omnivore

The current pandemic crisis has forced startup business owners to make quick decisions in the face of uncertainty. - Sudhir Kothari, Embee Software

Owing to the COVID pandemic, affiliate marketing has grown exponentially with the ever-changing and evolving landscape as the majority of businesses jump on the digitisation bandwagon. - Vaibhav Lall, Khojdeal





Students require a peer-to-peer learning platform. The growth of this model has accelerated as a result of the global pandemic, forever changing the way students learn. - Michał Borkowski, Brainly

The pandemic has set in a new world order and given rise to different new sectors and we see an opportunity in this new normal. - Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Venture Catalysts Group

The happiest people are those who have shown gratitude in life. - Raul Rai, Nicobar

Contrary to conventional thinking, when one is in distress, people tend to look out more for others than for themselves. - Anoj Viswanathan, Milaap





The new year should be about giving opportunities to everyone, especially those who were impacted from the pandemic. - Raghav Josh, Rebel Foods





YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).