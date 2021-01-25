‘Know your privilege and be grateful for it’ – 30 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilation focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





The entire ecosystem is now on an accelerated transformation with the Indian government also introducing the National Health Stack. India is on the cusp of redefining healthcare delivery. - Prasad Kompalli, MFine

Improved trust in the vaccine development and approval process, as well as overall trust in the government health systems, may play an important role in reducing vaccine hesitancy. - NCAER

Technology and healthcare sectors witnessed significant activity even during the lockdown phase given the sudden increase in demand for relevant talent across functions. - Nicolas Dumoulin, Michael Page India





Our COVID-19 management showed where there are resolve and resilience, resources come naturally. - PM Narendra Modi





The government should consider a budgetary allocation to set up a relief fund to provide easy credit or a teacher salary fund for affordable private schools that struggled through COVID-19. - Sumeet Mehta, LEAD School

High emphasis on employee safety means that offices may no longer allow for the congregation of big crowds at one place. This will pave way for decentralisation of office spaces. - Neetish Sarda, Smartworks





People who are straight out of college generally learn a lot by seeing. There is no seeing each other now, so there is lesser learning. - Mohit Jain, Refrens.com

COVID-19 has proven that you do not need to have an office 365 days a year to get work done. - Shyam Sundar, GoFloaters

It is imperative that businesses consider how this roller-coaster of a year has affected their employees and their trust in the organisation. - Sumit Sabharwal, Fujitsu

Demonetisation, RERA, GST, and now COVID-19, have been big shocks that have significantly altered the residential real estate landscape. - Prabhat Kumar Tiwary, YourOwnROOM





It is not just about the itinerary and time anymore but also the feelings connected, and living the experience. - Rashmi Chadha, Wovoyage





The effect of the coronavirus pandemic has been felt both on the demand and supply sides. With a lot of places being shut and supply chains disrupted, the cost of production has increased. - Abhishek Goyal, Chandra Group

It is high time to change gears and focus on the demand side as well, lest the ongoing recovery begins to lose steam. - Sunil Kumar Sinha, India Ratings

Cloud adoption in Asia is growing at a monumental pace and the pandemic has only further amplified the importance of going digital. - Alex Kayyal, Salesforce Ventures

The rushed and incomplete nature of the transition to remote working sphere brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic has further exposed gaping holes in the cyber risk postures of these organisations — both large and small. - Saket Bajoria, Lucideus

Helping companies with tools that make it easier to do business and get their expenses under control is a huge opportunity globally, especially in the post-COVID world. - Gustaf Alstromer, Y Combinator

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digitisation within financial services. Getting affordable finance into the SME segment at scale is going to be critical to our global economic recovery. - Nadia Sood, CreditEnable





Before the pandemic, the electronics market was heavily dependent on China. But, COVID-19 has compelled companies to set up their manufacturing bases elsewhere. - Rohit Nandwani, Hammer

Technology is a key lever through which F2C brands were able to shift distribution from retail to consumer doorstep delivery. - Accel India and Omnivore report





The pandemic has put all focus on the importance of logistics and technology. - Dhruvil Sanghvi, LogiNext

The dynamics around retail saw a huge disruption last year with ecommerce taking centre stage for all shopping needs of consumers. - Ishita Verma, Klub

Gaming and animation could support creation and consumption in the 'new normal,' thus gaining an edge over other entertainment options. - DTTILLP report





COVID-19 has been our turning point. The food industry is booming because of it. - Palani Rajan, RuralBasket





The subscription model proved to be robust during the COVID-19 crisis. - Ankur Bansal, BlackSoil

Post COVID-19, the delivery mechanism has changed from the neighbourhood driven classes to online classes. - Amit Bansal, WizKlub





When a child, especially in the socio-economic strata with multi-dimensional poverty, stays away from school for a while, her chances of ever going back to school is reduced considerably. - Priti Mahara, CRY





We have to be willing to listen. Customer needs and products can change a lot. COVID-19 is an example of how fluid one should be. - Jessica Colaço, Brave

COVID-19 has taught us all one thing, and that is being comfortable with being uncomfortable. - Debjani Ghosh, NASSCOM

Many have lost their lives, their loved ones, and may also have lost their jobs. Know your privilege and be grateful for it. - Elsa Marie D’Silva, Safecity





