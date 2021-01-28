Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Jan 28, 2021)

Reckitt Benckiser leads Rs 45 Cr investment in Bombay Shaving Company (Funding)

British multinational consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser has led a Rs 45 crore funding round in Visage Lines Personal Care Pvt. Ltd., the owner company of the brand Bombay Shaving Company. The investment will support the company’s plans to scale its operations and provide access to RB’s global scale, expertise, and mentorship.





Facebook 4Q results soar, in prelude to an uncertain 2021

Social media giant Facebook's monthly user base grew 12 percent to 2.8 billion. It ended 2020 with 58,604 employees, a 30 percent increase from a year earlier. But the company predicted uncertainty for 2021 and said its revenue in the latter half of the year could face significant pressure.

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple doubled business in India in last quarter, says CEO Tim Cook

Apple touched a new high with its latest quarterly results as it posted all-time record revenue of $111.4 billion, up 21 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.68, up 35 percent. International sales accounted for 64 percent of the quarter’s revenue.

Founders of Growfix

GrowFix raises $2M investment led by Zerodha's Rainmatter Capital, Better Capital (Funding)

Alternate debt assets platform GrowFix has raised $2 million seed funding led by Zerodha's fund - Rainmatter Capital with participation from Better Capital. The funding will be used to develop technology to underwrite risks, educate investors about new-generation debt assets.

Gaming platform MPL raises $500,000 from employees (Funding)

E-sports and mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) on Wednesday said it has raised $500,000 (about Rs 3.65 crore) from existing employees as part of its Employee Investment Plan. The Employee Investment Plan, which was announced in December 2020, was open to all employees of MPL. They could invest anywhere between $2,300 and $23,000 in the company to acquire stock.





LottieFiles raises $9M in Series A round led by Microsoft's M12 Venture Fund (Funding)

LottieFiles, a community platform for designers and developers who create motion graphics, has raised Series A funding of $9 million led by M12, Microsoft's Venture Fund, with participation from existing investor 500 Startups. The new capital will be used to further the product roadmap, expand infrastructure to support its 300 percent YoY growth, and increase its global user base.





Chiratae Ventures appoints Andreas Hettich to its global advisory board (Corporate)

Chiratae Ventures on Thursday announced the appointment of Andreas Hettich to its global advisory board. Andreas is the Chair of the Hettich Group Advisory Board — a leading manufacturer of furniture fittings with annual revenue of €1.1 billion.

Andreas Hettich, Chair of Hettich Group Advisory Board

The future of retail will be omnichannel, say experts

At the TiEcon Delhi-NCR 2021 virtual event held on Wednesday, the founders of Lenskart, Clovia, and boAT discussed the future and viability of omnichannel sales, which involves both online and offline retail.