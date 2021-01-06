Vamsi Krishna on 2020, rise of online education, and 2021; The path ahead for India's logistics sector

By Team YS|6th Jan 2021
Drive into the New Year is a YourStory series featuring leaders as they rev into 2021. Today, we have Vedantu CEO Vamsi Krishna in the driver's seat.
Vamsi Krishna on rise of online education

vamsi krishna

Drive into the New Year is a YourStory series featuring leaders as they rev into 2021. Today, we have Vedantu CEO Vamsi Krishna in the driver's seat.


The path ahead for India's logistics sector

Logistics trends 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic transformed the logistics sector into an essential one. Here's a look at the key trends that will drive growth.


A look at Deepika Padukone’s investments

deepika padukone

Deepika Padukone

On Deepika Padukone’s 35th birthday, here’s looking at the actor-producer's active investment streak in the startup and business world.


Meet the techie who founded Recko

Techie Tuesday - Prashant

Meet Prashant Borde, Co-founder and CTO of Recko, who had earlier launched Dropbox-like platform GridAnts, that was acquired by Myntra.


A solar energy firm with an innovative glass

Lakshmi Santhanam

Renewable energy startup Renkube offers an innovative glass that increases the efficiency of photovoltaic solar panels by 20 percent.


Managing EV fleet with BatteryPool

BatteryPool

Ashwin Shankar of Battery Pool

BatteryPool’s tech stack provides real-time, actionable insights to fleet operators to eliminate operational challenges in running EVs.


Becoming today’s leaders of change

Survivor Series- 6

Nanki tells SocialStory how she was trafficked as a minor. Today, she campaigns for more support for survivors and their families.


Overcoming business challenges with tech

SmartCoin Rohit Garg

SmartCoin co-founder & CEO Rohit Garg

Fintech startup SmartCoin leveraged technology to ensure credit was available for the underserved sections of society amidst COVID-19.



RBI unveils guidelines to boost digital payments in lower-tier cities

Aparajita Saxena

[Funding alert] Agritech startup CropIn raises $20M in Series C round led by ABC World Asia

Press Trust of India

Paytm to facilitate instant personal loans up to Rs 2 lakhs

Aparajita Saxena

[Funding alert] Pregnancy health app iMumz raises $300K from Enzia Ventures, Titan Capital, AngelList

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Kyt raises $5M in Series A led by Alpha Wave Incubation

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Pocket Aces raises debt funding of Rs 17 Cr by Stride Ventures

Rashi Varshney

