Vamsi Krishna on 2020, rise of online education, and 2021; The path ahead for India's logistics sector

Drive into the New Year is a YourStory series featuring leaders as they rev into 2021. Today, we have Vedantu CEO Vamsi Krishna in the driver's seat.





The COVID-19 pandemic transformed the logistics sector into an essential one. Here's a look at the key trends that will drive growth.





Deepika Padukone

On Deepika Padukone’s 35th birthday, here’s looking at the actor-producer's active investment streak in the startup and business world.





Meet Prashant Borde, Co-founder and CTO of Recko, who had earlier launched Dropbox-like platform GridAnts, that was acquired by Myntra.





Renewable energy startup Renkube offers an innovative glass that increases the efficiency of photovoltaic solar panels by 20 percent.





Ashwin Shankar of Battery Pool

BatteryPool’s tech stack provides real-time, actionable insights to fleet operators to eliminate operational challenges in running EVs.





Nanki tells SocialStory how she was trafficked as a minor. Today, she campaigns for more support for survivors and their families.





SmartCoin co-founder & CEO Rohit Garg

Fintech startup SmartCoin leveraged technology to ensure credit was available for the underserved sections of society amidst COVID-19.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!