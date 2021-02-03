'Technology has become core to how we think about business productivity' – 35 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 35 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





Technology has become core to how we think about business productivity — right from hiring to scaling. - Satya Nadella, Microsoft





Even before COVID-19, the rise of automation and digitisation was transforming global job markets, resulting in the very urgent need for large-scale upskilling and reskilling. Now, this need has become even more important. - Bob Moritz, PwC





Over the last 18 months, every ecosystem player – banks, payment aggregators, NBFCs, neobanks, etc., – are rethinking their tech stack and building in silos. - Vikram Vaidyanathan, Matrix Partners India

As audiences demand responses and action more quickly, automation has become the natural answer to this request. - Sayantan Dasgupta, Gramener

Trying to create everything on your own is where most companies slow down and are not able to scale. - Karan Bajaj, WhiteHat Jr





Custom software is exclusively built to suit the requirements of your business. That means you can have all kinds of unique features in the system that your competitors lack. - Vikash Kumar Chaudhary, TatvaSoft

VR offers the best of all worlds: the ability to create a believable, engaging, and easily repeatable scenario but without the associated cost, disruption, or danger of the real thing. - Jeremy Dalton, 'Reality Check'





Today, the cloud has reduced the costs for startups to take on legacy companies. - Nikesh Arora, Palo Alto Networks





The pandemic has led to an increase in demand for the multi-cloud model, as it helps in reducing costs, increases flexibility, and protects against the risk of failures. - Ritesh Doshi, CISCO

The future of commerce is not online or offline marketplaces or Snapchat or Instagram — it’s everywhere; it’s where the consumer wants to buy. - Harley Finkelstein, Shopify

As the speed of internet available on all devices grows, and as the widespread use of 5G technology is becoming inevitable, live video commerce will be the future of shopping. - Shivam Varshney, KIKO TV

As a technology, blockchain facilitates an evolution of business models and pushes enterprises to find sustainable ways of doing business in the future. - Sanat Bhat, IBM

In the pharma industry, biomedical data of drug discovery is increasing in diversity and volume at a rapid rate. - Vikram Gupta, IvyCap Ventures

The access to assistive technology can be extremely tough for weaker economic sections of society. - Pranav Vempati, Makers Hive





Networking and mentorship opportunities are extremely important for women in technology. - Shalini Eswaran, Texas Instruments





More than celebrities, content is king. What is important is what the brand stands for - the positioning and consistent messaging. - Peyush Bansal, Lenskart

The Indian ecommerce journey has democratised shopping. - Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Flipkart





Just like the previous Cold War era, India is currently showing that there is a third way in the fintech ecosystem. - Shamir Karkal, Sila





By collaborating with the private sector e-platforms, the government can expand mental health coverage all over India, and effectively support the wellness of hundreds of millions of people. - Shumita Kakkar, United We Care





Indian SMEs are unique in their entrepreneurial spirit. We are witnessing a reinvention where many of them are getting transformed into digital businesses. - Amit Agarwal, Amazon India





For electronics manufacturing, there is no Fab Lab in India, so the cost of manufacturing electronic products is higher (as compared to China and other countries) due to high import duties. - Abhishek Gupta, Hex N Bit





We are seeing a heavy increase in the rise of content creators, not just from metro cities and privileged backgrounds but from Tier-II and III cities as well. - Ranveer Allahbadia, BeerBiceps

In such a diverse country like India in terms of both culture and language, user-generated audio contents are bringing the community together to connect. - Simon Seojoon Kim, Hashed

The car maintenance industry in India has multiple problems like unavailability of parts and over-expensive parts. - Tapas Gupta, SparesHub





The Indian industrial B2B services market is a very large but highly unorganised market waiting to be disrupted. - Sameer Brij Verma, Nexus Venture Partner





Despite the massive housing problem, millions of houses lie vacant due to low rental yield and a weak rental structure. This is a massive waste of national resources. - Umang Rohilla, Oliveco

The high consumer demand post-lockdown, as well as strong promotions on online channels and new uses cases like e-learning and work from home, drove the smartphone market in the pandemic-hit year. - Counterpoint





Given its consistent and remarkable progress, the D2C sector must be recognised as an integral part of the economy. - Saahil Goel, Shiprocket

There should be tax holidays for 10 years that will help startups to invest in research and development and promote local innovations. - Ravi Annaswamy, Numocity

A seriously big move that dramatically improves the purchasing power of consumers will have a greater impact on GDP (gross domestic product) numbers, than merely some tinkering on taxation. - Subramanya SV, Fisdom





Small stores are deeply integrated into the economic and cultural fabric of Indonesia. They are micro-entrepreneurs with highly cost-efficient operations compared to their modern retail counterparts. - Nipun Mehra, Ula

Even good-quality teachers with 10-15 years of experience in the offline world fall behind when it comes to modern teaching methodologies. - Ashutosh Kumar, Testbook.com

Extra or supplemental classes and unique classes will go digital. Assignments can go digital and so can their corrections. - Zishaan Hayath, Toppr

Promoting the inclusion of AI and other emerging technologies into teaching-learning practices will change the face of education for the better. - Beas Dev Ralhan, NextEducation India





Any child from the age of 11 or 12 begins digital transactions, primarily because they are digital natives. But there are no payment instruments tailor-made for children. - Shankar Nath, Junio





You can teach maths or science better online, but the people who make an impact in the real world are those who've learnt both — inside the class and outside class — well. - Byju Raveendran





