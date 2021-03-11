‘Coding jobs are the future’ – 25 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 25 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





2020 was a year of transition in the audio segment from wired to wireless devices. In 2021, this category will further migrate to more sophisticated devices with enhanced audio experience being the central theme for all vendors. - Jaipal Singh, IDC India





Businesses can drive lead generation and sales automatically via Smart AI chatbots. - Gautam Rajesh Shelley, Triny

There have been a lot of solutions towards visibility in supply chain, but very little effort around decision making in supply chain. - Nishith Rastogi, Locus.sh

The awareness of blockchain infrastructure is increasing globally and there is a deeper recognition that it can make supply chains more transparent and efficient. - Rutvik Doshi, Inventus India





Defence hardware startups require even higher capital for prototype development. Grants are the only source. - Vignesh M, Torus Robotics

The SMB sector in India has been mostly unorganised and deprived of technology so far. - Amit Kumar, Shoopy





The car maintenance industry in India has multiple problems, including unavailability of parts and over-expensive parts, non-standard prices of services, and lack of a seamless digital customer experience. - Tapas Gupta, SparesHub

India has transformed itself into a mobile-first consumer economy in 2020. - William Bao Bean, SOSV

India has the largest youth population in the world and with its ever-evolving broadband infrastructure and its affordability, we expect esports to soar further and create more uproar. - Ashish Chowdhry, Hindustan Talkies





The refurbished gadget segment is still a very touch-and-feel market where there is still a trust deficit. - Mandeep Manocha, Cashify





Wealth management in the country needs to be democratised, embraced, and adopted by all. - Varun Sridhar, Paytm Money

It is inspiring to see how women entrepreneurs across the country are leveraging digitisation, ecommerce in particular, to create products customers love and build scalable businesses that have a meaningful impact on society. - Amit Agarwal, Amazon India





There are probably hundreds of apps on the app stores for personal safety and location sharing. But none of them works in a way where you can involve family, friends, the community at large, and the authorities. - Alan Mamedi, True Software Scandinavia

Financial independence is an essential life skill every woman should be well equipped with in order to be truly independent. - Priti Rathi Gupta, LXME

The first key aspect is knowing the size of your market. Second, how fast is this market growing? Last, the phase – such as a mature, crude, and early phase - where this market is currently at. - Charlie Lee, True Balance

By being primarily online, overheads involved in physical store maintenance also get eliminated. For a small business, these are big gains. - Vivek Sharma, Decor Hand





All over the world, teachers invest a huge amount of time in creating and evaluating answer sheets. - Akhil Singh, Mohsin, and Rohit Pande, Questt

The malware is getting so sophisticated that traditional techniques are not going to cut it. - Bill Conner, SonicWall

Retailers are more conscious than ever about the security of their online transactions while delivering a flawless shopping experience from store to device. - Sonal Puri, Webscale





The construction industry is not immune to AI’s effects and needs to incorporate it into its functioning. - Roy Aniruddha, TechnoStruct





Today’s business environment demands flexibility and elasticity from database solutions, and distributed SQL is now critical for any organisation where developer productivity and application uptime are top priorities. - Kannan Muthukkaruppan, Yugabyte





While China was a pioneer with the likes of WeChat, Baidu, Alipay, Meituan, etc., South-East Asia (SEA) has caught up with super apps such as Grab, GoJek, MoMo, ZaloPay, TrueID, and Fave. - Kirti Saboo Bagaria, RedSeer Consulting

Coding jobs are the future. They already constitute more than 60 percent of all roles in science, technology, engineering, and math. - Vivek Prakash, Codingal

