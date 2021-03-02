Ecommerce marketplace Flipkart has announced the expansion of its grocery delivery service to more than 50 cities across the country. The demand for online delivery of grocery is projected to rise, especially as the country is still struggling to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. The expansion would make its service available in seven metro cities and over 40 neighbouring cities.

Vertical professional networking platform Apna has raised an additional $12.5 million in a round led by Sequoia Capital India and Greenoaks Capital. The round also saw participation from Lightspeed India and Rocketship.vc, bringing Apna's total fundraise to $20 million in the last six months. The funds will be used to strengthen Apna's presence in existing cities, expand to new geographies, invest in exceptional talent, as well as build sophisticated engineering and product capabilities.

Mumbai-based drone startup ideaForge has raised Rs 15 crore from BlackSoil in a venture debt round. This announcement comes in right after IT services major Infosys announced its investment of $1 million in the company. According to the official statement, the company will utilise these funds to meet its working capital requirements for servicing its large order book.

Clairco, a Bengaluru-based cleantech startup, on Tuesday announced that it has raised Rs 4.2 crore in angel funding. The round was led by Sanjiv Bajaj (Jt Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Capital) at Anicut Angel Fund. The fresh infusion of funds will be used for product development, growth, and hiring. Investors like Max Group and Angel List also participated in the round.

Flipkart has announced the induction of a new management executive and changes in the operating structure of few departments. Hemang Badri, a former global executive with Unilever, has been appointed as senior vice president for Flipkart’s supply chain operations. Following this induction, the company also announced that Amitesh Jha, who previously headed the supply chains of Flipkart and Myntra, taking up a new role.

Chennai-based digital debt platform Northern Arc on Tuesday announced it has received $50 million in debt financing from US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). The funds will be deployed for on-lending to financial institutions, as well as lending directly to retail customers through the co-lending product and to mid-market corporates.

Starlink, a high-speed internet service led by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, is now available in India for pre-booking. The service will start functioning in the country from 2022 through SpaceX satellites that will be launched in orbit. The company currently promises speeds between 50 Mbps and 150 Mbps.

COVID vaccine supplies from India have landed in at least six African nations, and millions of doses are committed for UN health workers and peacekeepers on a grant basis, a top official said on Monday. Countries, including Seychelles, Mauritius, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, and South Africa, have received Made in India COVID-19 vaccines.

Google has updated its productivity platform Google Workspace to meet the challenges of an ever-developing work environment. The new tools and features will allow users to make the most of their time while collaborating easily and producing maximum impact wherever they are. The features will optimise flexibility, enabling on-site and remote workers to focus and build deeper connections with each other regardless of location.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine would go a long way in building confidence among Indians in the ongoing nationwide vaccination programme against the coronavirus pandemic, vaccine major Bharat Biotech said on Monday.

The Karnataka state government launched its Engineering R&D (ER&D) Policy 2021, a first-of-its-kind state-level policy to foster innovation and address the evolving needs of the changing global tech landscape. While addressing the audience, Ashwathnarayan C. N, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka said that the policy is aimed at enabling the state to contribute about 45 percent of India's engineering R&D economy.

Forty Indians entered the billionaires' club in the pandemic-stricken 2020 to take the number of those in the coveted list to 177 people, a report said on Tuesday. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani continued to be the wealthiest Indian, with a net worth of $83 billion. He witnessed a 24 percent jump in fortunes and climbed up one spot to be the eighth richest globally, as per the Hurun Global Rich List.

Instagram on Monday announced that it is expanding its real-time broadcasting service with support for up to three guests in a live stream. The Facebook-owned company had previously allowed only one guest at a time during a live session. Interestingly, Instagram first tested this feature in India and Indonesia last year.