Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 4, 2021)

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, was a born genius. His mother, Maye Musk, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a letter from the year 1989, which reveals Elon’s computer aptitude test results. In the test, Elon Musk had scored so well that the examiners could not believe the results.

Elon Musk

Razorpay, the Bengaluru-based fintech unicorn, on Thursday announced its third ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) buyback programme worth $10 million (Rs 73 crore) for its 750 employees. The fintech unicorn said all existing and former employees of Razorpay who hold vested stocks will be eligible to sell up to 33 percent of their vested ESOP shares. Sequoia Capital India and GIC, two of Razorpay’s key investors, will be the buyers involved in this development.

Fintech unicorn Paytm on Thursday said it is targeting over 10 million users and 75 million yearly transactions for FY22 for its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money. Paytm Money is Paytm's digital investment platform that provides a range of service like stock market transactions, mutual fund investments, gold purchase, etc.

Online marketplace for used smartphones Cashify on Wednesday said it raised $15 million from Asia Environmental Partners (AEP) — a fund focussed on the renewable energy sector and environment. AEP is a division of private equity player Olympus Capital. It will use the fresh funds for multiple purposes, including the growth of its newly launched enterprise SaaS business, expansion of its offline retail segment besides hiring, and investments into branding.

B2B startup bijnis on Thursday said it has concluded an undisclosed secondary funding round led by the likes of Deepinder Goyal (Co-founder, Zomato); Asish Mohapatra (Founder, Offbusiness); Sarbvir Singh (CEO, PolicyBazaar); and Manish Vij (Co-founder, Smile Group), who purchased shares from the startup's existing investors.

The Bijnis Team

Edtech startup Questt announced that it has raised Rs 9.6 crore in a seed round led by Chiratae Ventures and AET Fund. The round also saw the participation of marquee entrepreneurs such as Snapdeal Founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, 91springboard Founder Pranay Gupta, Livspace Co-founder Ramakant Sharma, Razorpay founders (through Marsshot Ventures), and First Cheque. The funding will be used to help increase the platform's user base, add more features, and hire talent.

IT services major Infosys has said it will create 500 jobs in Calgary over the next three years, doubling its Canadian workforce to 4,000 employees by 2023. This expansion was announced by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, along with Infosys President Ravi Kumar, Calgary Economic Development President CEO Mary Moran, and David Knight Legg, CEO of Invest Alberta Corporation.

Caller identification app Truecaller on Wednesday unveiled a new personal safety app called 'Guardians'. The app, which will be free for users, has been in development for about 15 months. Guardians can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The app will have no ads or premium tiers.

Jaipur and Bengaluru-based hyperlocal ecommerce startup DealShare has raised Rs 25 crore in debt funding from Innoven Capital. This is the second round of fundraising by DealShare in the last six months. In December 2020, the startup had secured Series C funding of around Rs 153 crore from WestBridge Capital, Alpha Wave Incubation - a venture fund managed by Falcon Edge Capital, Z3Partners, Matrix Partners India and Omidyar Network India.

For the past 10 days, Odisha’s Simpilal Forest Reserve in the Mayurbhanj district has been engulfed in flames. The area is India’s largest and Asia’s second-largest largest biosphere reserve. The fire is believed to have started on the Jualikata-Talpada road, and spread to the reserve owing to heavy winds. According to IANS reports, the Odisha forest department has been unable to contain the spread of the fire to the 2,750 km reserve, which is home to 304 species of birds, 62 species of reptiles, 37 species of fish, and 55 species of animals, including the endangered Bengal tiger.