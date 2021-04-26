Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 26, 2021)

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have assured India and its people of providing all assistance, including urgently sending necessary medical life-saving supplies and equipment, to help the country combat the deadly coronavirus crisis. “Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need,” Biden said in a tweet.

The Biden administration is working round the clock to provide urgent assistance to India in its fight against the deadly COVID-19, including identification and immediate availability of sources for raw materials urgently required for Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine, the White House said on Sunday.

The government on Sunday said it had directed all major ports to waive all charges for ships carrying oxygen and related equipment amid a massive surge in COVID-19 infections across the country. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways said it had directed all major ports to accord the highest priority in the berthing sequence to vessels carrying consignments of medical grade oxygen, oxygen tanks, oxygen bottles, portable oxygen generators, and oxygen concentrators.

Linde Group and the Tata Group have sourced 24 cryogenic oxygen tanks to help augment oxygen delivery in the fight against COVID, the German firm's India unit said. “To respond to the national urgency, Linde India has joined hands with Tata group and Government of India to undertake measures to augment the availability of LMO across the country,” it said.

upGrad on Monday said it had raised $ 120 million (about Rs 897.3 crore) from Singapore-based Temasek, making this the first external fund-raise by the edtech major. upGrad plans to use the fresh capital to further strengthen its team, scale its global market operations and bolster its technology and product capabilities, a statement said.