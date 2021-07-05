[Funding alert] Skylark Drones raises $3M led by InfoEdge Ventures and IAN Fund

Drone platform startup Skylark Drones has raised $3 million in a pre-series A funding round led by InfoEdge Ventures and IAN Fund with participation from AdvantEdge Founders, Fowler Westrup, Redstart Labs, IKP and Vimson Group.

Skylark Drones, will use this latest round of funding to enhance its product offering and expand further into the overseas market.

The startup, which was founded in 2015, raised its last seed round of funding in 2018.

The technology platform of Skylark Drones leverages the data gathered from drones to provide actionable business intelligence to enterprises.

On the funding received, Skylark Drones Co-founder & CEO Mughilan Thiru Ramasamy said, “Our vision is to unlock the economic potential of aerial intelligence.”

This startup has offices in the US and India, and is engaged with customers in sectors such as mining, solar power, real estate, agriculture, and inspection. The startup's provides AI-powered solutions for platform integrations, API access, execute drone missions, and even compliance of local airspace regulations.

According to Skylark Drones, these solutions allow customers to tap into the advantages of drone data analytics and use it to plan better, construct faster, and operate in a safer way.

On the investment into Skylark Drones, Amit Behl, Partner, Info Edge Venture Fund said,

“Aerial intelligence is a theme that has immense potential as it provides significant cost, time, and accuracy benefits for large infrastructure companies which face frequent cost and time overruns. Being amongst a limited set of players who have a full-stack offering, we believe that the opportunity for the company is global.”

“Drones are becoming the norm for remote worksite monitoring & inspections, and we have seen rapid adoption from marquee enterprises like Tata Steel, Ultratech Cement, Softbank Energy over the past few years. We look forward to serving more enterprises in the next leg of our growth story,” said Mrinal Pai, co-founder of Skylark Drones.

