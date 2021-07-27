‘Anything good and meaningful takes decades to build’ – 35 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 35 gems and insights from the week of July 19-25 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

If you don’t experiment, you wouldn’t learn. - Bhavin Patel and Dipesh Karki, LenDenClub

Once you are a success, all these adversities will become folklores, so you should never feel bad about it. - Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm

Culture is a fundamental management tool and one of the very few sources of sustainable competitive advantage left to companies today. - Manoj Agarwal, Xoxoday

Building a supportive scaffolding that safeguards the innovation conversation itself is the most important contribution leaders can make. - Jeanne Liedtka, Karen Hold, and Jessica Eldridge, 'Experiencing Design'

Value-based organisations succeed in trying times when others fail. - Mukesh Batra, 'The Nation’s Homeopath'

The ultimate measure of network effects is vertical cohorts and the best example will be Ola and Uber. - Avnish Bajaj, Matrix Partners India

Adding the right member to your team – as a co-founder or otherwise – can pay rich dividends. - Shripati Acharya, Prime Venture Partners

Besides evoking the desire to learn, gamification can increase engagement, participation, and facilitate healthy competition. - Amit Agrawal, OckyPocky

A solid fundraising strategy will greatly impact the success of your startup. It could render your brand more attractive to current and future investors, as well as buyers for M&A. - Disha Singla, Supreme Incubator

Consumers are seeking more transparency in the communication from brands, be it in terms of responsible sourcing, sustainable development, ethically produced ingredients or even fair employment practices. - Amruda Nair, Araiya Hotels

Companies may talk about being carbon-neutral but one can see paper cups strewn everywhere. - Ashwin Subramanian, Ashwidea

Pollution and climate change is a trillion-dollar opportunity, not because of righteousness, but because of cheaper, effective, and sustainable solutions that will replace existing solutions. - Sumeet Singh, Climate Angels Fund

Renewable energy provides many more jobs for megawatt installed. Countries will seize on this opportunity. - Marcelo Mena-Carrasco, Climate Action Center

Without comprehensive social protection, we are staring at an old age poverty crisis that will soon impact everyone in the world. - Gautam Bhardwaj, pinBox

Awareness among users for preventive health genetic screening is relatively low even today. - Neeraj Gupta, ﻿Genes2Me

Being grounded in the present moment is the key to staying happy and healthy. It helps in reducing anxiety around FOMO and keeps you connected to yourself and those around you. - Vidhi Tamboli, The Mood Space

The annual spend on college fees in India is around $50 billion or Rs 3.5+ lakh crore, of which only five percent is financed by organised lenders. - SK Narvar, Capital India

Education is a serious business. Every year, parents spend millions of dollars to find excellent schools, coaching institutes, and counsellors for their children. - Vinay Bansal, Inflection Point Ventures

A remarkable change in the Indian micro-mobility scenario over the past few years is the shift towards sustainable EV mobility solutions. - Aradh Vemula, Epick Bikes

We are hopeful that there will be at least a temporary tariff relief for electric vehicles [in India]. That would be much appreciated. - Elon Musk, Tesla

It’s actually a pity that in the largest vegetarian eating country of the world, vegetarian speciality and veg focussed brands are rare. And not a single new brand focussed on gourmet vegetarian snacking is available. - Aneeta Myint, mYints 3-minutes

The Ayurveda economy will be really large and more brands coming into the space will increase its adoption. - Param Bhargava, The Ayurveda Co.

Infertility is a big issue and there is a challenge in the supply of quality infertility care in Tier II, III, and IV cities. - Raghab Prasad Panda, Santaan

Bihar has emerged as one of India's top investment destinations during the current NDA government, attracting investment proposals worth Rs 34,014 crore. - Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, Govt of Bihar

India now has its own Waka Waka. - Ananya Birla, 'The Hindustani Way'

Art opens up a sacred portal where we are connected to physical, mental and spiritual realms all at once. - Romicon Revola, MayinArt

The universal problem is that women don multiple caps and responsibilities that cannot be compromised or given up. This warrants more support from the government and leaders to lead women entrepreneurs into the mainstream. - Jyoti Balakrishna, Ubuntu consortium

You go, girl! Chase your dreams and build the world you want to live in. - Muskaan Sancheti, The State Plate

All of us have our strengths but we also have our weaknesses, and we simply cannot be a superwoman every day - can we accept that about us? - Tuhina Pandey, IBM

Outside of childbirth, every woman would face at least one reproductive health event in her life, which can manifest in the form of PCOS, endometriosis, sexual or pelvic health dysfunctions. - Mehak Malik, Uvi Health

While we are the third-largest in terms of size, the Indian startup ecosystem hovers around the twenties in terms of rankings. - Sijo Kuruvila George, Alliance of Digital India Foundation

Whether it is startups or venture funds, there has been overwhelming interest from global institutions into investing in India. - Anurag Ramdasan, 3one4 Capital

IPOs will drive our start-up revolution. Indian start-ups will raise money in Indian markets from the Indian public. - Amitabh Kant, Niti Aayog

India will create $500 billion in new wealth by 2025 and $1 trillion by 2030 from the startup revolution. - Sandeep Agarwal, Droom

Anything good and meaningful takes decades to build. - Deepinder Goyal, Zomato

