[Funding Alert] Warehouse discovery and leasing platform Godamwale raises $1M in seed round

Mumbai-based ﻿Godamwale﻿ raises $1 million from Capt. Anand Aryamane in the seed round, according to a release shared by the firm. Anand, who worked at Maersk Line, a Danish shipping company, for at least 16 years, and later worked with Tuscan Ventures.

The venture capital firm invests in seed to early-stage startups operating in the logistics space, among other sectors. Godamwale plans on using the funding for marketing, expanding its fulfilment network, and develop its tech platform.

“We are happy to have Capt. Anand on board and we will benefit greatly from his vast experience and knowledge in the logistics and investment sector. Flexible Warehousing offers great potential in our country with retail and ecommerce on the cusp of heightened growth. The response that we have received from our customers is also testimony to this opportunity,” Vivek Tiwari, Founder and COO of Godamwale, said.

Launched in 2017 by Basant Kumar, Vivek Tiwari, and Ranbir Nandan, Godamwale is a warehouse discovery and leasing platform. The three friends came up with this idea when they were trying to lease a warehouse and found the entire process extremely opaque.

“During our research and from experience in the warehouse discovery model, we found that there is a huge need in the market for a tech-based, AI-driven, on-demand warehousing and fulfilment solution. Our platform, with smart inventory placements that are strategically located near customers, helps in faster delivery and lower logistics cost,” said Ranbir Nandan, Founder and CEO of Godamwale.

Currently, the firm claims to have over 25 mil sq ft listed on its platform and has worked with more than 110 firms in the business-to-business, direct-to-consumer, and business-to-consumer space.

“I am excited to work with the passionate team at Godamwale. We see great potential in our tech platform Inciflo, which is currently the most advanced mobile tech platform that has a short learning curve. This technology empowers employees from the floor level to top management and hosts them on a single and truly integrated supply chain platform. This scalable, AI backed supply chain platform is a catalyst to the unification of the large marketplace that we have created,” said Anand.

The warehousing industry has seen its demand surge due to an increase in online shopping and ecommerce during the pandemic.

While players including ﻿Delhivery﻿, and ﻿Shiprocket﻿ have eased the last-mile delivery process, the increase in demand has brought in new niches for startups to operate in the logistics space.