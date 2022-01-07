Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Jan 7, 2022)

Hammer raises Rs 1 crore at Shark Tank India

Audio and fitness devices brand Hammer raised Rs 1 crore in funding at the ongoing Shark Tank India show from one of the judges - Aman Gupta.

Founded by Rohit Nandwani in 2019, Hammer is also a seller on the Flipkart marketplace and this fund raise from Shark Tank India has come by giving away 40 per cent equity. This lifestyle startup claims that it has served over 1.5 lakh customers.

Hammer founder Rohit Nandwani said, “Our speciality is that we are a completely made-in-India brand with our manufacturing unit set up here offering viable products for the consumers.”

Hammer founder Rohit Nandwani

IIT Kanpur sets new record for 2021 with filing of 107 patents

IIT Kanpur has filed 107 patents in the calendar year 2021, making it the highest number of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) ever filed by the institute by breaking its earlier record of 76 patents filed in 2019.

Among the 107 IPRs filed, the different IPR prospects included 62 patents, 15 design registrations, two copyrights, and 24 trademark applications along with four US patent applications.

The patents included inventions ranging from MedTech to Nanotechnology. These patents also resulted in inventions such as reusable facemask consisting PVDF composite nanofibers and nasal spray formulation against COVID-19 and related respiratory viruses. IIT Kanpur has also witnessed a two-fold increase in revenues from IP licensing.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, said, “With an exceptional technology transfer rate of 15.2 per cent to industry partners from the total patents filed, the institute filed a record-breaking 107 patents in this calendar year.”

FarEye announces new CFO

SaaS startup FarEye has announced the appointment of Manoj Rathi as its chief financial officer (CFO). Manoj brings over 27 years of experience in leadership roles at Genpact, Grofers, BirlaSoft, DXC Technology, NIIT, among others.

FarEye CFO Manoj Rathi

Over the last year, FarEye has hired several senior executives, including CRO, Amit Bagga (Ex-President of APAC at BlueYonder and strategic sales leader at Oracle), and CPO, Suvrat Joshi (former executive at Dropbox, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft). Other key hires include Arun Kumar (ex-Microsoft) as SVP Engineering and Rajat Budhiraja (VP Professional Services, ex Nagarro).

The appointment of a new CFO comes at a time when FarEye is expanding its business across the globe. The company plans to increase its employee strength by over 1,000 in the coming year.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

upGrad appoints new VP for international growth

Edtech unicorn upGrad has announced the appointment of Vikram Vyas as the Vice President - Growth, International Sales for the APAC and EMEA regions. The leadership addition is part of upGrad’s strategy to scale up operations in the global higher-ed space.

Vikram Vyas, VP - growth, international sales, upGrad

Vikram Vyas is an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience across countries and cultures servicing and leading sales growth for e-commerce, banking, insurance, hospitality, telecom, and education-based clients, amongst others.

According to upGrad, the latest appointment is in-line with its recently announced business ambitions and growth plans of becoming the integrated higher edtech global leader in the coming times.