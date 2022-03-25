Join YourStory’s The Metaverse Summit - India’s first Web 3.0 conference

The internet is filled with thousands of articles on decentralised technologies, Web 3.0, blockchain, and all the changes it will bring to the internet. But what most of these sources lack is – context, especially when it comes to explaining these technologies from an Indian POV.

YourStory's The Metaverse Summit, which takes place on March 25-26, 2022, is a flagship platform for bringing the global blockchain and Web 3.0 ecosystem together to BUIDL a decentralised future and accelerate innovation in the building blocks of the Metaverse.

The event will feature a wide range of insightful virtual keynote sessions, fireside chats, panel discussions, and roundtables, with participation from top industry and sector leaders in blockchain, such as Ajit Mohan, VP and MD, Meta, India; Himanshu Yadav and Pranav Sharma, Founding Partners, Woodstock; Ashish Singhal, Founder and CEO, ﻿CoinSwitch Kuber﻿, and more.

Editor’s Pick: FalconX and India’s future as a product hub

In January 2017, Raghu Yarlagadda quit his job at Google in Mountain View, California, to explore Web 3.0 — in particular the direction that Bitcoin and crypto were taking. Within a year, he and Prabhakar Reddy founded ﻿FalconX﻿ to create a tech stack for institutional clients to get into crypto trading.

In this interview with YourStory, Raghu explains the FalconX journey so far, and the immense possibilities for India's technology and banking services talent to contribute to the development of next-generation financial-services companies globally. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

A platform that connects radiologists

Coimbatore-registered startup , founded in 2021 by Alagiri Senthilkumar and Vishnu Vardhana Balu, is a digital platform for radiologists that helps doctors read reports anywhere at any time.

Y Combinator-backed BeWell Digital’s software democratises the entire working system of radiologists and helps them deliver the same care as they are used to delivering from hospitals or scan centres. Read more.

News & Updates

On Thursday, Indian crypto users noticed crypto exchange app ﻿Coinbase﻿ had included alternative payment options — UPI and IMPS — on the app. While ﻿ Coinbase ﻿ hasn't officially announced the alternative payment options, it acknowledged the change briefly on its support page.

At TiEconDelhi 2022 conference, Nykaa Founder Falguni Nayar reiterated the importance of the freedom for women to dream for themselves — a message that resonates well with Millennials.

Crypto exchange CoinDCX launched its crypto investment plan (CIP), a feature that will enable investors to invest a fixed amount of money in crypto at regular intervals without having to worry about market volatilities.

Edtech giant ﻿BYJU'S﻿ is now the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar in 2022. With this sponsorship, ﻿ BYJU'S ﻿ has become the first Indian company to sponsor one of the biggest sporting tournaments in the world.

﻿ ﻿ Zoho ﻿ ﻿ CEO Sridhar Vembu said the return of employees to its company's offices in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, has proved that productivity is higher when employees meet in person. In a tweet, he said, "Productivity is higher when we meet face to face, that is now quite clear. Our offices are starting to be full."

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Infosys Founder and former Chairman, NR Narayana Murthy

“When you are running your enterprise, you cannot have a ‘Plan B’, and you cannot be half-hearted about your idea. You have to give your best as if there is no alternative at all.”

— NR Narayana Murthy, Founder, Infosys

