‘Indian companies will play an important role in building and shaping the Metaverse’ – 20 quotes on the India business opportunity

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. Share these 30 gems and insights from the week of April 11-17 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

India’s road to economic prosperity requires equitable development through an entrepreneurship-driven model. - Jacob Poulose, Social Alpha

The thought that a woman can only succeed as an entrepreneur if their husbands are their co-founders is a bias every female entrepreneur has to face at some point. - Kausambi Manjita, Mason

There are several brands for kids but still there is a dearth of dresses that offer the best quality and fits. - Poonam S Sanghvi, Oui Oui

We believe that India needs a focussed chronic care management ecosystem as chronic care has the largest burden on the overall healthcare expenditure. - Sumit Sinha, PhableCare

A large part of the population in India falls in the low to medium income bracket and daycare surgeries can really benefit them. - Arjun Kumar, Medfin

Games like Tambola, Antakshari, Dumb Charades, and Chidiya Udd are all being played in a live show hosted by creators and with thousands of users participating together. - Saurabh Pandey, ﻿Eloelo

While the bouquet flower industry has grown by leaps and bounds, the pooja flower industry has remained largely unchanged for the past three decades. - Rhea and Yeshoda Karuturi, Hoovu Fresh

There is tremendous potential in our region [Nagaland] and people. Our investors are a testament to this. - Shiroi Lily Shazia, NagaEd

With the entry of big renowned brands like Tanishq, Joyallukas, Malabar, and Kalyan Jewellers, people started to buy gold, diamond, and silver jewellery online. - Dishi Somani, Dishis Designer Jewellery

To combat the issue of air pollution and climate change, it is imperative to foster cost-effective and cutting-edge technological innovations which can be rapidly deployed and scaled in our cities. - Kunal Kumar, MoHUA

Fighting air pollution is everybody’s responsibility. - Prashanth Prakash, Accel

The demand for luxury real estate and unique experiences among HNIs has grown exponentially over the last several years. - Dhimaan Shah, Isprava Group

In a market of ~200 million two-wheelers, 80 percent of the aftermarket comprises unorganised vendors, mostly offline. However, customer preferences are shifting towards digital, convenience, and quality. - Shishir Gandhi, GarageWorks

Co-lending is poised to grow massively in the near future, and we are excited to be the preferred partner of most of the Banks, NBFCs and fintech firms. - Gaurav Kumar, CredAvenue

The textile sector is growing at a fast pace and we should take exports to $100 billion by 2030. - Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry

Short-term tech skills are witnessing a surge with strong demand from working professionals around the world. - Mayank Kumar, ﻿upGrad

Fifteen million small businesses in India rely on WhatsApp’s Business App, which is free-to-use, to connect with their customers better and that reliance is growing. - Abhijit Bose, WhatsApp

Thanks to the Jio wave, we are observing an encouraging trend around smartphone adoption and digital media consumption. However, our markets follow behind the US market trends when it comes to adopting hi-tech gadgets. - Muralidhar Somasetty, WELLNESYS

The advent of Web3 will usher a new era for over 600 million internet users in India. - Gaurav Kumar, Myraah

India has the advantage of having people with sharp technical skills who also have a creative mindset. Indian companies will play an important role in building and shaping the Metaverse. - Zeba Khan, Xenvis Solutions

