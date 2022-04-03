‘The age of quick commerce has arrived in India’ – 25 quotes on the India business opportunity

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 25 gems and insights from the week of March 21-27 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

The Indian student population base is growing consistently. The future of student housing is going to be driven by technology and building a strong community. - Ajay Gupta, Capital Foods

India’s booming edtech market, which saw multiple startups and increased funding during the pandemic, is expecting further boost on the back of growth in higher education and lifelong learning segments. - Abhishek Gupta, Redseer

Tablets are a big opportunity in India. If you look at just education, there are 25 crore students. - Ajai Chowdhry, HCL

The Engineering, Telecom, and Healthcare sectors are on the verge of an Industry 4.0 transformation. There is a shift from a central industrial control system to one where smart products and processes are at the heart of their operations. - Sunil C, ﻿TeamLease

When each and every Indian is vocal for local, it does not take long for the local to become global. - PM Modi

The finance teams in most large or mid-market companies across the world are not comfortable wiring money into an Indian bank account. - Dhruvil Sanghvi, ﻿LogiNext

The future healthcare workforce of India needs a futuristic training methodology and an alignment among visionary entities for rapid scaling up. - Sabarish Chandrasekaran, MedisimVR

The time is ripe for ready-to-drink cocktails to take the Indian market by storm, and we love the product and brand that Nitesh and the team are building. - Kushal Bhagia, ﻿FirstCheque﻿

Street-foods carry a wider appeal compared to burgers, pizzas, or momos, but still there is no big brand or chain trying to uplift them in an organized segment. - Gaurav Gupta, MOPP Foods

India is among the top three seafood producing countries and yet the sector is largely unorganised. - Nilesh Kothari, Trifecta Capital

In spite of a dramatic surge in internet usage in India, a large numbers of artisans, craftsmen, local vendors, and retailers are still unaware of online business models or are finding it difficult to conduct business through digital media. - Prateek B Singh, ShoppingKart24

The development of infrastructure and support for folk artistes, however, has not been anywhere near on a scale that is required to reach wider domestic or international markets. - Sonya Mazumdar, EarthSync

The discourse has now changed from that of welfare or dole to making women really count as active participants in the nation's growth, and not just for their family. - Rashmi Singh, IAS

The burgeoning demand for skilled talent in the banking and finance industry (BFSI) today is clearer than ever, and we expect these numbers to grow further given the vast innovations in the space. - Sekhar Garisa, Monster.com

Quality of the founders is even getting better because they are coming back as second time founders. - Sarita Raichura, Blume Ventures

Refurbished two-wheelers with manufacturer-like warranty are the most value-for-money entry point into personal mobility. - Hemir Doshi, BeepKart

Battery swapping has emerged as the catalyst that will catapult EVs into the popular category. - Varun Goenka, Chargeup

Improving good transportation is very critical in a country where a lot of mechanisms and regulations are being put in place to reduce the number of accidents. - Venkat Nathan, Nesh LIVE

Supply Chain Visibility (SCV) is a critical yet underserved problem faced by Indian businesses and fleet owners. - Dinesh Agarwal, IndiaMART

There is immense potential for social impact in the waste management and sanitation sector in India, however, there are evident gaps in terms of financial support and personalized professional mentorship arising as roadblocks. - Mohammad Azhar, Villgro

There is a dire need for reducing usage of materials that take the longest to decompose, and cause enormous harm to the planet and its creatures. - Shivani Singh, ﻿Peepal Farm Products

We are essentially riding on this wave of exploding retail investor participation right now in India, which is mostly due to young millennials and Gen Z. - Smriti Tomar, Stack

In the era of doing business, a lot must be done to uplift the nation's real estate sector, which is a key driver for the economy. - Dhaval Ajmera, Ajmera Group

With all the progress that we have made, e-commerce is still under 10 percent in India. This implies that there is a whole ecosystem out there that is underserved. - Sujith Nair, Beckn Foundation

The age of quick commerce has arrived in India and we are witnessing that in the grocery and food category. - Anshul Goenka, ﻿QuickShift﻿

