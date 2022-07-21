‘The Indian agricultural market is a blue ocean and ripe for disruption’ – 20 quotes on India business trends

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 25 gems and insights from the week of July 11-17 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

We continue to witness the broadening and deepening of the opportunity in the region, led by world-class founders and an ever-expanding scope for technology to reshape the economy in India and Southeast Asia. - Lightspeed

The recently-amended drone rules and the production-linked incentive [PLI] scheme for drones have encouraged the domestic manufacturing of drones, components, and software for the global market. - Varsha Tagare, Qualcomm Ventures

With under 5 percent of customers in India having credit cards and the growing trend of embedded finance, co-branded credit cards are here to stay. - Aishwarya Jaishankar, Hyperface

In our country, hill stations are popular, but with the kind of coastline we have, waterfronts also have huge potential, and we can create marinas to attract tourists. - Devika Saigal M2M Ferries

Efforts are needed to sensitise the emerging middle-class consumer to the history and value of crafts in India to ensure a robust domestic market. - Megha Phansalkar, Tisser Artisan Trust

The ready-to-eat category is still under-penetrated. - Sunay Bhasin, MTR Foods

In Tibet, we do not get to learn our language or understand the rest of the world. In India, we have our own Tibetan schools. We can learn and preserve our own language. - Jamyang Chotso, FC Tibet

India is 7 percent of Twitter's global user base and so is the volume of removal requests. - MeitY

The MSME community in India understands that digital helps them build resilient operating models for their businesses. - Ravish Naresh, Khatabook

With around 6.3 million MSMEs in India, contributing about 29 percent of the country's GDP through internal and international trade, the MSME sector is a highly dynamic and important element of the Indian economy. - Prerna Goel, WhizCo

To stay competitive globally, Indian firms are seeing the necessity to examine their own value chains, due to the significant role that supply chains play in climate action and emissions. - Bala Srinivasa, Arkam Ventures and Vineet Agarwal, SG Analytics

It is difficult to find good teachers in Tier II and Tier III cities. - Alakh Pandey, PhysicsWallah

The idea of penetrating deeper across non-metros for making quality higher education mainstream is now reaping results, also in the form of business numbers. - Jeetender Singh, upGrad

While metros continue to offer ample opportunities to students, there is still a void of internship platforms in the rest of the country. - Manu Saigal, Adecco India

There are still tall challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ individuals, in smaller cities, where acceptance is not easy because of a lack of awareness and some misconceptions. - Manish Chopra, Amazon India

They always say women rant. We rarely say men are ranting. - Shrayana Bhattacharya, ‘Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh’

The EV market is on a rise. Right now it only has one percent penetration a year in India which will take another five to eight years of time frame to grow. - Manav Kapur, Steelbird International

The penetration of EV scooters in the overall scooter industry reached 11 percent in Q4 FY22 with March 2022 touching 12.5 percent penetration. This is faster than any of the industry predictions. - Ather Energy

On one hand, we dump/lose hundreds of thousands of tonnes of F&V every day due to supply chain inefficiencies, on the other hand, studies indicate more than 33 million Indians are undernourished. - Selvam VMS, Wheelocity

The Indian agricultural market is a blue ocean and ripe for disruption. Rural parts of the country are significantly underserved--not just in India but in South Asia as a whole. - Cornelius (Conny) Boersch

