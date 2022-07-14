‘India still has large pockets of definitive opportunities’ – 20 quotes of the week on India business trends

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 25 gems and insights from the week of July 4-10 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

Social commerce is evolving into a robust consumer vertical. - Venkatesh V, The Chennai Angels

The Indian luggage industry has been dormant for too long, waiting to be disrupted. - Nikhil Vora, Sixth Sense Ventures

Drones are a nascent industry and a lot of R&D and innovation is needed over the next few years to build strong products. - Sarath Chandra Gudlavalleti, NeoSky Drones

India has the highest mobile data consumption rate in the world, with data usage of ~18 gigabytes per data subscriber per month at present. - Nitesh Jain

At the core of real growth are succession plans. The technology used today will decide what Indian MSMEs will learn in the future. - Pushkar Mukewar, Drip Capital

The absence of systematic technical support and timely legal help has led to unnecessary delays and an increase in expenditure for MSMEs. - Rahul Hingmire, Vis Legis Law Practice

Data centre capacity in the country is expected to double to 1,700-1,800 megawatt (MW) by fiscal 2025 from ~870 MW last fiscal, powered by the data boom, digital adoption, and local data storage mandates. - Nitesh Jain

Economic development is still not translating into enough jobs for the yearly influx of educated young people entering the workforce. - Nikhil Goel, SalaryBox

For the remainder of 2022, we expect muted private investment, lower company valuations, slower unicorn creation, and delayed IPOs. - Priya Rajan, SVB

After three consecutive quarters of raising more than $10 billion, the total funding in the Indian startup ecosystem fell by 40 percent during Q2 CY22 to reach $6.8 billion. - PwC India report

Today, investors have become aware and are more than willing and open to be gender-neutral. - Mabel Chacko, ﻿Open

A huge amount of investment needs to be done by both government and private organisations to bring about more recognition for Indian folk art. - Senthil Vel, IIFAG

The geographical index is important as it makes the product exclusive and authentic. - Rajyalakshmi Gubba, Rajyalakshmi Heritage Banaras Sarees

The number of art events and exhibitions went down significantly because of the pandemic. But audiences should now step up and visit these events. - Krishna Setty CS, 'Resilience'

COVID-19 has disproportionately affected women – partly because of existing gender inequalities in society. - Harsh Lambah, IWG

Changing the landscape in the fight against paediatric cancer is not easy; however, with one step at a time, we can ease the lives of many young innocents. - Anil Nair, St. Jude

Sustainability is a multimillion-dollar canvas in India, but the demand gap, not just in India, is widening. - Satheesh Kumar, Enzen

Retail participation in the stock market in India continues to remain abysmally low at 3-5 percent. - Arpit Beri, Jungle Ventures

Bharat stands for the relentless spirit of millions of small businesses, their can-do attitude and passion to build the new India. - Parth Joshi, BharatPe

India still has large pockets of definitive opportunities where there are real problems waiting to be solved. - Rema Subramanian, Ankur Capital

