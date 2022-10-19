‘Content-led commerce is the future of ecommerce’ – 25 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focus on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 25 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

About 80% of users uninstall apps in the first week, so a chunk of your acquisition spend goes down the drain. - Kedar Parikh, Netcore Cloud

The mobile app market is growing from $700 billion in 2021 to $1.2 trillion by 2026. However, 0.001% of apps get venture capital funding. - Aman Kumar, KalaGato

WhatsApp and Instagram are second nature to this generation and it is inevitable for businesses to engage on those channels. - Vinayak Aggarwal, BiteSpeed

Budgets dedicated by brands towards influencer marketing used to be 10-15% earlier. These have now increased to 25-30% this year. - Apaksh Gupta, One Impression

Digital disruption was not just about business process reengineering or technology, it was also about the way your thought process changes and your belief that this is something with which you can make a difference in the world, particularly from a customer perspective. - Aparna Kumar, HSBC India

Most of your competitors are going to derive insights from data, so if you are not, then obviously you are deficient in your strategy. - Sudiip K Goswami, Dell Technologies

Fall in love with that market. What specifically you are building will keep on evolving over time. - Ashutosh Garg, Eightfold

Good markets will reward great growth, even at loss. But you’re not building a business for a good market, you’re building a business for sustainability. - Suhail Sameer, BharatPe

Overall, women's participation in formal and technical aspects of technology design and innovation is becoming increasingly significant in the energy sector. - Siddhi Desai, Navitas Solar

Opting for e-consent solutions delivers great value in terms of the three Cs— clarity, comprehensibility and consistency in communication—all of which are extremely critical in any doctor-patient conversation. - Nitendra Sesodia, Thieme

EV mass adoption is not a product story but an ecosystem story. Robustness, reliability, and service are at the core of this story. - Peeyush Asati, Vecmocon

Now who doesn’t want good quality water, that too when they completely know what is going into their glass? - Sameer Bharat Ram, BookWater

Lack of visibility into APIs as a result of inaccurate or incomplete inventory is the biggest challenge when it comes to API security. - Ashish Tandon, Indusface

Human-machine speech communication has been one of the longest-standing and still remains one of the toughest [problems] to solve. - Ananthakrishnan Gopal, ﻿Dave.AI

The modern cloud today allows you to bring new capacities at will. And you need a database that can take advantage of that elasticity. - Kannan Muthukkaruppan, YugabyteDB

Tech is a key component that gives you an advantage over large established players. And using tech you can scale business in ways that others don’t think are possible. - Chakradhar Gade, Country Delight

No-code demand is growing rapidly, and we are seeing opportunities waiting to be explored. Vinay Agrrawal, Hubbler

By automating the recruitment process, talent managers can spend more time analysing the candidates’ data and finding people with the requisite skills. - Yogita Tulsiani, IXCEED

We have seen hiring remote developers become a pain; last-minute drops, moonlighting, and crazy demand become bottlenecks for any startup looking to scale. - Aditi Chaurasia, SuperSourcing

Customers have more convenient channels available to them now. As a brand, you have to be where the customer is and not expect them to come to your doorstep. - Armaan Sood, Sleepy Owl Coffee

Brands are now asking influencers to do store visits. They are adding contests and promos via influencers and issuing unique coupon codes that consumers could use on purchases. - Ramya Ramachandran, Whoppl

Every channel powers the other channel. It’s important to focus on the whole business rather than just one medium. - Vedang Patel, ﻿The Souled Store

You cannot build a relationship with a customer as a D2C brand by selling to them just once. Repeat customers should get special treatment. - Priy Ranjan, ﻿Shopflo

D2C enables brands to collect rich customer data at a scale which is impossible to get with retail and is out of access via marketplaces. - Ayushi Gudwani, FS Life

Same-day and next-day deliveries are a reality of ecommerce today. - Saahil Goel, Shiprocket

The live commerce model is targeted at teenagers or the young demographic. Short-video apps will use the platform for early customer acquisition, hoping they will stay on. - Abhishek Raj, Bain & Co.

Content driven ecommerce is the fastest growing segment of online sales across Asia. - William Bao Bean, Orbit Startups

Consumers love watching video content before making transactions. That’s why content-led commerce is the future of ecommerce. - Saurabh Singh, Flickstree

