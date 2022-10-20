‘India will play a critical role in the evolution of the global app ecosystem’ – 25 quotes on India trends and opportunities
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 25 gems and insights from the week of October 10-16 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.
The Indian market has myriad opportunities that come and go dynamically, which is why well-researched and risk-managed quantitative investment strategies can really flourish here. - Sonam Srivastava, Wright Research
Even at a business-as-usual pace, India will be a $30 trillion-$32 trillion economy when we mark 100 years of independence. - Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry
The RBI’s measure has caused disruption among BNPL players, which will impact the market in the short-term. However, the overall growth in the market will continue to rise. - Nikhil Reddy, GlobalData
We’ve had a great start to the festive season this year that is largely driven by buoyant consumer sentiment and strong demand for credit options like EMIs. - Lizzie Chapman, ZestMoney
As is evident from recent Indian startups' IPO market performance, a poorly timed one can be difficult to overcome. - MobiKwik
India is currently experiencing a funding slowdown which is expected to continue for the next 12-18 months and the effects of the funding slowdown are expected to intensify going forward. - Neha Singh, Tracxn
Today, more parents are looking for high-quality natural baby care products. - Rishu Gandhi, Mother Sparsh
Today, plant-based alternatives are relevant to those who have turned vegan and are actively understanding their food choices. But a large part of India is still not familiar with this category. - Simeran Bhasin, Licious
Doctors are not only facing a rise in medico-legal cases, they are also increasingly being subjected to physical violence in work settings even when they are not at fault. - Nitendra Sesodia, Thieme
Earlier, silver jewellery was more associated with heavy ethnic pieces, but in the last few years, we have seen minimalistic designs being made in silver, making it affordable for daily wear. - Chinu Kala, Rubans
Startups generally don’t get into materials development programmes. We need to succeed so that it encourages other similar startups to come up in India. - Ravi Kumar, CeraTattva
The renewable energy sector is anticipated to employ over a million people by 2030, with new opportunities in infrastructure development, low-carbon manufacturing, and other segments. - Siddhi Desai, Navitas Solar
E-hailing autos are thriving in Bengaluru because of the value it brings to drivers and riders, who prefer it because of the upfront pricing, the lack of haggling and the safety features that come with the app. - Uber
India will have more than 200 million workers as part of the gig, and formal temp-staffing by 2029. - Kusha Kohli, KarmaLife
The girl child is making a serious impact on the sporting diaspora. This is inspiring for future generations. - Shishir Hattangadi, MyySports
It is common knowledge that already a girl child, primarily in rural areas and semi-urban areas, has a lot of difficulties to face. - Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia
Performance-related stress, where the woman is expected to take lead in all activities to successfully complete a ritual, can hamper and play with their mental wellbeing. - Roma Kumar, Emotionally
It’s unfair that women have to do all the chores while everyone else celebrates. It’s especially challenging for working women. - Shweta Papriwal, JM Financial
There are so many startup and entrepreneurship programmes tailored for women [in Kashmir], and also events that provide you with spaces where you can exhibit your product. - Malika Shah, Masha by Malika
A state-level committee will be constituted in Madhya Pradesh to provide facilities to the entrepreneurs from SC, ST communities. - Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister
India’s digital lending market has grown rapidly and facilitated $2.2 billion in digital loans in 2021-22. - Naveen Malpani, Grant Thornton Bharat
The world is looking at India for creating UPI, a fintech product that changed the way Bharat transacts. - Paavan Nanda, WinZO
Especially for higher grades, i.e. 9 to 12, there is a massive potential of penetrating through offline-online hybrid models [in education]. - Vamsi Krishna, Vedantu
The increase in internet penetration and growing consumer appetite for purchasing fashion online have shaped the Indian fashion ecommerce landscape. - Ayushi Gudwani, FS Life
Influencers know their worth. If they have seen a significant growth in their following and engagement in the last one year, they are quoting commercials for the festive season accordingly. - Abdul Saud Siddiqui, Optiminastic Media
The rapidly expanding domestic market promises opportunities in ecommerce, logistics, healthtech, web technologies, and digital entertainment. - Rahul Nainwal, Runway Incubator
India is well placed to enter the Metaverse in the biggest and the most impactful way, and it will happen through tech, creativity, culture, and commerce. - Farheen Ahmad, Interality
From leading in app adoptions to emerging as a large global developer hub, India will play a critical role in the evolution of the global app ecosystem in the coming decade. - Aditya Swamy, Google Play
