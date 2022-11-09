Dell Technologies announces the 6th edition of the Dell Startup Challenge

Accentuating its commitment to India's start-up community, Dell Technologies has announced the 6th edition of its Startup Challenge in India. Enabled by YourStory, the Dell Startup Challenge offers a unique opportunity for early-stage start-ups and student teams to present their business ideas in a supportive and competitive environment. Furthermore, this initiative facilitates entrepreneurs in taking their businesses to the next level by providing them with access to all the tools, technology, and resources. The final date for applying is December 10, 2022.





Commenting on the announcement, Swati Mishra, Director and General Manager, Small Business, India at Dell Technologies, said, “Entrepreneurship is a part of Dell Technologies' DNA, and we are committed to helping small businesses to showcase how technology can enable innovation and growth. To foster the holistic growth of entrepreneurs and startups in India, Dell Technologies enables them with scalable technology resources in form of innovative products, technologies, and services, both traditional infrastructure and multi-cloud technologies, and also offers skill development in the information technology space, to build a robust startup ecosystem.” she further added, "The Dell Startup Challenge is an exciting platform for new and emerging businesses to gain recognition for their innovative ideas and receive investments to fuel further growth.”





The previous editions of the Dell Startup Challenge have been crucial in supporting companies like Drinkwell Systems, Orowealth, Agroson, Project Mudra, and CodeJudge, among others. This edition will witness an eminent jury evaluating the entrees and the shortlisted entrepreneurs and startups will be mentored by ecosystem experts through in-person and virtual sessions. The grand finale and winner announcement will be held on January 16, 2023.

Total Prize Pool of Dell Technologies products worth Rs 4 million

The Dell Startup Challenge is an exciting platform for aspiring and emerging entrepreneurs to grow and scale their ventures to their full potential. Shortlisted startups will get a chance to present their business idea to an investor and other eminent leaders from the industry who will form the jury panel, in addition to getting mentorship and market visibility.





Three finalists in the general category will walk away with state-of-the-art Dell Technologies products worth Rs 40 lakh collectively. What's more, all winners will also be featured in exclusive stories on YourStory, and the grand prize winner gets a video feature.





Winner: Rs 20 lakh worth of Dell technology

First Runner-up: Rs 12 lakh worth of Dell technology

Second Runner-up: Rs 8 lakh worth of Dell technology

Who can apply?

If you are an early-stage startup or have a great business idea, this is the perfect platform for you to transform it into a bankable one. The challenge also presents an unprecedented opportunity for student entrepreneurs looking to validate their ideas or startups, get mentorship and emerge as successful entrepreneurs.

The Dell Startup Challenge timeline

Application deadline: December 10, 2022

Shortlist announcement: January 3, 2023

Mentorship sessions: January 5 - 10, 2023

Live Grand Finale: January 16, 2023





Participants will also have the opportunity to gain valuable experience and take advantage of networking opportunities to further refine their idea and polish their business plans.

Hurry! Applications close December 10, 2022.

About Dell Technologies:

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live, and play. The company provides customers with the industry’s broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era. Dell Technologies India has also been declared as the most desired brand in India, as per TRA’s Most Desired Brands 2022 report.