Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

Twitter to charge $8 per month for blue tick

By Ishan Patra
November 02, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 02 2022 03:47:50 GMT+0000
Twitter to charge $8 per month for blue tick
Twitter owner Elon Musk has said Twitter Blue subscription will give users priority in replies, mentions and search. Subscribers will also get to post longer videos and audios and see half as many ads.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk has that the social media platform would charge $8 per month for its Twitter Blue subscription service, which includes a verified blue tick badge for users.


“Twitter’s current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month,” Musk wrote in a tweet, adding that the price will be “adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.”


The blue 'verified' badge was earlier given to users without a monthly fee, to let people know that an account of public interest is authentic. Earlier, users with an 'authentic, notable, and active' account could request to get verified to receive the blue badge. 


Musk said on Tuesday that the $8 per month subscription will give users priority in replies, mentions and search, which, according to Musk, is “essential to defeat spam/scam.” Twitter Blue subscribers will also get to post longer videos and audios and see half as many ads.


Twitter’s Blue subscription service, which was launched in June last year, gave subscribers early access to features such as reader mode, customisable app icons, and the ability to undo a tweet.


Musk’s announcement comes after it was reported that Twitter could charge $20 per month for its Blue subscription. Subsequently, bestselling author Stephen King said in a tweet, “$20 a month to keep my blue check?” He said, “If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron.”


Musk replied to King's tweet, “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?”


A Twitter poll recently asked, “How much would you pay to be verified and get a blue checkmark on Twitter?” The poll received 19,63,860 votes, with most users saying they “wouldn’t pay” for the blue checkmark. 


However, Musk, in a tweet, reiterated, “To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8.”


1339 people loved this story

A look at Elon Musk’s winding journey to acquire Twitter


Last week, the micro-blogging platform was acquired by Musk. In the past, Twitter has relied mainly on advertising revenue. However, Musk plans to generate revenue through subscriptions as well.


Meanwhile, Twitter’s ad sales chief, Sarah Personette, tweeted on Tuesday that she had resigned last week. Dalana Brand, Twitter’s Chief People and Diversity Officer, also said on Tuesday that she had resigned last week.


The resignations follow an exodus of top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, legal, policy and trust chief Vijaya Gadde, and General Counsel Sean Edgett, after Musk took ownership of Twitter.


Musk will run Twitter as the Chief Executive Officer, he announced in an SEC filing. Another SEC filing stated that, as a result of the acquisition, Musk has become the sole director of Twitter.


Musk is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, founder of The Boring Company, and co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI. He runs five firms.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Amazon India to delist seller Appario from its ecommerce site

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 2, 2022)

Meet the most promising ML startups selected for this year’s cohort at ML Elevate

Freshworks reports 33% jump in Q3 revenue on rise in new customer acquisition

Daily Capsule
Report card: Startup funding in October
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

How storytelling platform Pratilipi is revolutionizing the consumer content space using AWS

Leverage the benefit of dynamic asset allocation with Axis Balanced Advantage Fund

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 2, 2022)

[Funding roundup] MoEVing, AlmaBetter, Shivalik Small Finance Bank raise fresh capital

Cloud based SaaS technology provider Amagi raises $100M in a round led by General Atlantic

Startups for Middle India: stories and success tips for the next 500 million customers