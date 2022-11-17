Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Non-metro shoppers powered festive sales for 2022: Redseer report

By Payal Ganguly
November 17, 2022, Updated on : Thu Nov 17 2022 15:59:20 GMT+0000
Non-metro shoppers powered festive sales for 2022: Redseer report
According to a report by consulting firm Redseer, the festive period from September 22, 2022 to October 23, 2022 clocked a GMV of $9.3 billion.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Ecommerce festive sales have turned into a largely Tier II phenomenon, with 57% of sales by value coming from these cities, said a report by consulting firm Redseer Strategy Consultants. Tier II and beyond cities also accounted for 64% of shoppers—an estimated 115 million to 125 million—during the month-long festive period sale.


The Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) or the total value of goods sold during the period September 22, 2022 to October 23, 2022 across multiple ecommerce platforms stood at nearly Rs 76,000 crore (approximately $9.3 billion according to current exchange rates), said the report. This marked a 25% year-on-year growth in GMV terms for the festive sale month, as compared to the calendar year of 2021. 

The report said that the overall share of smartphones and electronics had come down over the years. The mobile category grew at 1.07X, making it the highest contributing category. Electronics as a category grew by 1.13X. 
Festive season

Image credits: Shutterstock

1404 people loved this story

Flipkart leads GMV share in festive season sales: Redseer report

However, fashion and lower average order value products continued growing. Fashion, especially unbranded fashion, led the growth in Tier II markets, with an overall category growth of 1.32X. Long tail categories like home, groceries, and others saw the highest growth during the festive sale at nearly 1.86X. 


“Democratisation of categories continued this year as well, with lower order value items growing faster than mobiles and electronics. While mobiles and electronics continue to dominate category share, home and kitchen, groceries and beauty personal care (BPC) were the fastest growing categories. Grocery grew almost 2X from last festive,” said Sanjay Kothari, Associate Partner at Redseer Strategy Consultants.


In its quarterly earnings call, Walmart, which holds a majority stake in Flipkart said that its Q3 sales were buoyed by the ecommerce platform’s festive sales, driven by an increase in Tier II-plus consumers. ﻿Flipkart﻿ and its group companies ﻿Myntra﻿ and ﻿Shopsy﻿ commanded 62% of the online festive sales market during the first phase of sales held from September 22, 2022 to September 30, 2022. 

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as India head

Paytm's share price drops 10% as lock-in period for investors ends

Niranjan Hiranandani, Shradha Sharma invest in Ratan Tata-backed Goodfellows

The 30 most promising Indian startups of 2022

Daily Capsule
Hail an EV for your daily commute
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Paytm's share price drops 10% as lock-in period for investors ends

[Funding roundup] NeuralGarage, Collatree, Fixigo raise early-stage funds

Platform to enable collaboration across R&D ecosystem launched at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022

Still waters run deeptech: Why India should bet heavily on its deeptech startup ecosystem

Niranjan Hiranandani, Shradha Sharma invest in Ratan Tata-backed Goodfellows

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 17, 2022)