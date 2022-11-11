‘The toughest challenges are often the ones most worthwhile attempting’ – 15 quotes on motivation and change

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of October 31 – November 6 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





Fundamentally, category-breaking strategic moves require human creativity. - Tero Ojanperä and Timo O Vuori, 'Platform Strategy'

Developing leadership skills is one of the biggest challenges because you get lost in everyday operations, product, sales, etc. - Lisa-Marie Fassl, Female Founders

Along with higher salaries, better benefits and advancement opportunities and work-life balance, employees say purpose-driven work is a top priority. And their bosses are paying close attention. - Forbes





Deficiencies from a diligence process that are uncovered can often be a point of debate. Issues discovered will need to be mitigated before closing the transaction. - Rajesh Sivaswamy, King Stubb and Kasiva





The customer often does not have an affordability problem but a cash-flow problem. - Bala Srinivasa and TN Hari, 'Winning Middle India'

Giving back to the community is highly rewarding and enjoyable. In a world where volunteerism continues to wane, there is nothing more enjoyable than to watch an organisation progress. - Phillipa Hay, Royal Australian Navy





Corporates need to focus a bit beyond their regular products and services and think about how we can impact the community at large. - Priyanka Tanwar, LIXIL





Women are overwhelmed with professional and personal work, thereby finding it difficult to pursue leadership positions. A lack of support is a major factor in fewer women in leadership roles. - Sumathi Bhaskaran, Lowe’s India

Women—no matter where they belong, whether urban, rural, or tribal—want to be changemakers. They are the nation’s soul. - Heera Lal & Akshita Rajpal

To see more women in decision-making positions, it is necessary to ensure women grow in their careers. - Kanul Goenka, Great Place to Work® India

You should never lose confidence. It is okay to fail, what’s more important is to move on. - Anchal Abrol, Snaqary





All the lessons I learnt sailing I apply to my life. Never give up. Face the challenges, and keep going until you cross the line. - Phillipa Hay, Royal Australian Navy





If you work with passion, you can beat every naysayer. - Stefan Stücklschweiger, Fifteen Seconds

Find your flow. Those flow states are magical! Get there. - Jan Karlsson, FreyZein

The toughest challenges are often the ones most worthwhile attempting. - Martin Pansy, Nuki Home Solutions





